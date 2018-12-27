Download Link: CalExec461.exe
Filesize: 598.28 MB
Checksum (MD5): 4a91401a80cab247de00121911aa133a
Download Language: English
Product Line: Multifunction DAQ
Version: 4.6.1
Release date: 12-27-2018
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7
Calibration Executive provides automated calibration procedure support for NI products. The Calibration Executive 4.6.1 patch includes behavior changes for the products listed below. The Calibration Executive 4.6 release includes new product support and behavior changes to the procedures listed below.
The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.
The Calibration Executive 4.6.1 patch release changes the following:
|PCI-4070
|PXI-4070
|PXI-4071
|PXI-4072
|PXIe-5665
|PXIe-5413
|PXIe-5423
|PXIe-5433
The Calibration Executive 4.6 patch release changes the following:
|PXIe-5110
|PXIe-5111
|PXIe-5113
|PXIe-56684
|PCIe-6374
|PCIe-6376
|PXIe-6571
|PCIe-6738
|NI 9207
|NI 9208
|NI 9209
|NI 9210 with mini-TC
|
4 Supported PXIe-5668 models now include the 14 GHz variant (80 MHz, 200 MHz, and 765 MHz bandwidths) and the 26.5 GHz variant (80 MHz bandwidth).
|PXIe-4154
|PCI-5122
|B/E/M/S/X Series Procedure (60xx/61xx/62xx/63xx)
|PXIe-5840
|PXIe-6738
|PXIe-5668 (26.5 GHz, 200 MHz & 765 MHz bandwidths)
|PXIe-6739
|NI 9207 (with DSUB)
|NI 9212
|NI 9361
|Note The cDAQ-9172 chassis is not supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and later. Therefore, cDAQ-9172 is no longer supported in Calibration Executive beginning with version 4.6. Refer to ni.com/product-documentation/54233/en/ for information about devices and modules no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.
The Calibration Executive 4.5.1 patch release changes the following:
|NI 9216
|NI 9226
|PXIe-5450
|PXIe-5451
The Calibration Executive 4.5 patch release changes the following:
|cDAQ-9179
|cDAQ-9184
|cDAQ-9185
|cDAQ-9189
|NI 9218
|PXI-6683
|PXI-6683H
|PXIe-5185 (1 MΩ)
|PXIe-5186 (1 MΩ)
|PXIe-5413
|PXIe-5423
|PXIe-5433
|PXIe-5632
|RMX-4124
|RMX-4125
|USB-5681
|cDAQ-9171
|cDAQ-9172
|cDAQ-9174
|cDAQ-9178
|cDAQ-9181
|cDAQ-9188
|cDAQ-9191
|NI 9219
|PXI-5404
|PXI-5422
|PXIe-4080
|PXIe-4081
|PXIe-4082
|PXIe-4137
|PXIe-4464
|PXIe-5160
|PXIe-5162
|PXIe-5185 (50 Ω)
|PXIe-5186 (50 Ω)
|PXIe-5442
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-6570
|SCXI-1503
The Calibration Executive 4.2.1 patch release changes the following:
|PXIe-5840
The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:
|PXIe-5164
|PXIe-5172
|PXIe-5840
|NI 9250
|NI 9251
|PXIe-5170R
|PXIe-5171R
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|NI 5650
|NI 5651
|NI 5652
|PXIe-5663/E
|PXIe-5673E
|NI 9217
The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:
|PXIe-6555
|PXIe-6556
The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:
|PXIe-4080 (90 day)
|PXIe-4081 (90 day)
|PXIe-4082 (90 day)
|NI 9246
|NI 9247
|VB-8034
|PCI-5412
|PXI-5412
|PCI-5421
|PXI-5421
|PXI-5441
|PXIe-4080 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4081 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4082 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4138
|PXIe-4139
|RM-4339
|PXIe-4464
|PXIe-5160 (2 CH)
|PXIe-5160 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5162 (2 CH)
|PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5673
|PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz)
|PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz)
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz)
|PXIe-5665 (14 GHz)
|PXIe-6570
|TB-9212
|TB-9214
The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:
|PXIe-4136
|PXIe-4137
|PXIe-4138
|PXIe-4139
|PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-5650
|PXIe-5673/E
|PXIe-6555
|PXIe-6556
|PXIe-6570
|PXIe-6738
|PXIe-6739
|NI VB-8012
|NI 9207 with DSUB
|NI 9208 with DSUB
|NI 9209 with DSUB
Note The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.
This section describes known issues with Calibration Executive.
|ID
|Issue
|643618
|Report generator can crash on large files in PDF format.
|665119
|Report generator can crash when compiling a large file in Microsoft Word and Excel formats.
|677002
|Some procedures require a PXI-4070, PXI-4071, or PXI-4072 DMM as an instrument standard; running these using a PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, or PXIe-4082 DMM causes errors. For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic DMM Instrument Standard Considerations.
|677937
|PXIe-5840 self-calibration runs out of memory on 32-bit operating systems. Refer to the Self-Calibration Memory Issue on 32-bit Operating System section in the PXIe-5840 procedure help for further details.
|698835
|The PXIe-5413/5423/5433 calibration procedure is unable to automatically update the external calibration date after a successful adjustment. Instead, use Measurement & Automation Explorer to modify the external calibration date manually.
Install Note:
Note Upgrading to NI-Digital 18.0 is supported only on 64-bit Operating Systems. If you require PXIe-6571 support on a 32-bit OS, you must first uninstall the NI-Digital 16.0 Runtime Engine and Calibration Executive. Next, install the NI-Digital 18.0 Runtime Engine, and then reinstall Calibration Executive 4.0 followed by Calibration Executive 4.6.1.
1 New versions of the NI-DAQmx, NI-Scope, and NI-Digital drivers are required since the release of Calibration Executive 4.5.1. NI-Sync, NI-RFSA, NI-568x, and NI-FGEN drivers have been updated since the release of Calibration Executive 4.0.
Note This release does not include an NI-VNA driver. To run the PXI-5691 and PXIe-5632 procedures, download NI-VNA 16.0 and install the driver manually after you install Calibration Executive.