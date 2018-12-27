Description

Calibration Executive provides automated calibration procedure support for NI products. The Calibration Executive 4.6.1 patch includes behavior changes for the products listed below. The Calibration Executive 4.6 release includes new product support and behavior changes to the procedures listed below.

The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.

The Calibration Executive 4.6.1 patch release changes the following:

Behavior Changes

PCI-4070 PXI-4070 PXI-4071 PXI-4072 PXIe-5665 PXIe-5413 PXIe-5423 PXIe-5433

The Calibration Executive 4.6 patch release changes the following:

New Product Support

PXIe-5110 PXIe-5111 PXIe-5113 PXIe-56684 PCIe-6374 PCIe-6376 PXIe-6571 PCIe-6738 NI 9207 NI 9208 NI 9209 NI 9210 with mini-TC 4 Supported PXIe-5668 models now include the 14 GHz variant (80 MHz, 200 MHz, and 765 MHz bandwidths) and the 26.5 GHz variant (80 MHz bandwidth).

Behavior Changes

PXIe-4154 PCI-5122 B/E/M/S/X Series Procedure (60xx/61xx/62xx/63xx) PXIe-5840 PXIe-6738 PXIe-5668 (26.5 GHz, 200 MHz & 765 MHz bandwidths) PXIe-6739 NI 9207 (with DSUB) NI 9212 NI 9361 Note The cDAQ-9172 chassis is not supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and later. Therefore, cDAQ-9172 is no longer supported in Calibration Executive beginning with version 4.6. Refer to ni.com/product-documentation/54233/en/ for information about devices and modules no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.

The Calibration Executive 4.5.1 patch release changes the following:

Behavior Changes

NI 9216 NI 9226 PXIe-5450 PXIe-5451

The Calibration Executive 4.5 patch release changes the following:

New Features

Create custom report types for calibration certificates.



Edit DUT Notes and Calibration Due Date report attributes.



Two- and three-year license subscriptions.

New Product Support

cDAQ-9179 cDAQ-9184 cDAQ-9185 cDAQ-9189 NI 9218 PXI-6683 PXI-6683H PXIe-5185 (1 MΩ) PXIe-5186 (1 MΩ) PXIe-5413 PXIe-5423 PXIe-5433 PXIe-5632 RMX-4124 RMX-4125 USB-5681

Behavior Changes

cDAQ-9171 cDAQ-9172 cDAQ-9174 cDAQ-9178 cDAQ-9181 cDAQ-9188 cDAQ-9191 NI 9219 PXI-5404 PXI-5422 PXIe-4080 PXIe-4081 PXIe-4082 PXIe-4137 PXIe-4464 PXIe-5160 PXIe-5162 PXIe-5185 (50 Ω) PXIe-5186 (50 Ω) PXIe-5442 PXIe-5646R PXIe-6570 SCXI-1503

The Calibration Executive 4.2.1 patch release changes the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5840

The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:

New Features

Automated instrument support for the Tektronix DSA8300 for the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure

New Product Support

PXIe-5164 PXIe-5172 PXIe-5840 NI 9250 NI 9251

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5170R PXIe-5171R PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R NI 5650 NI 5651 NI 5652 PXIe-5663/E PXIe-5673E NI 9217

The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556

The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:

New Features

Measurement uncertainty reporting



Single setup for multiple sequential runs of a specific device type



Device under test (DUT) tracking number caching and lookup



Additional USB instrument standard detection



Operator-controlled variable device and system warm-up



Setup-configured conditional adjust support

New Product Support

PXIe-4080 (90 day) PXIe-4081 (90 day) PXIe-4082 (90 day) NI 9246 NI 9247 VB-8034

Behavior Changes

PCI-5412 PXI-5412 PCI-5421 PXI-5421 PXI-5441 PXIe-4080 (2 yr) PXIe-4081 (2 yr) PXIe-4082 (2 yr) PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 RM-4339 PXIe-4464 PXIe-5160 (2 CH) PXIe-5160 (4 CH) PXIe-5162 (2 CH) PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5673 PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz) PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz) PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz) PXIe-5665 (14 GHz) PXIe-6570 TB-9212 TB-9214

The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R The VST procedures have been updated to fix a compatibility issue for the latest Part Number variants.

The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-4136 PXIe-4137 PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5650 PXIe-5673/E PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556 PXIe-6570 PXIe-6738 PXIe-6739 NI VB-8012 NI 9207 with DSUB NI 9208 with DSUB NI 9209 with DSUB

Note The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.

This section describes known issues with Calibration Executive.