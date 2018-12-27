Calibration Executive 4.6.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Description

Calibration Executive provides automated calibration procedure support for NI products. The Calibration Executive 4.6.1 patch includes behavior changes for the products listed below. The Calibration Executive 4.6 release includes new product support and behavior changes to the procedures listed below.

New Features, Procedures, and Behavior Changes

The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.

Calibration Executive 4.6.1

The Calibration Executive 4.6.1 patch release changes the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PCI-4070 PXI-4070 PXI-4071 PXI-4072  
    PXIe-5665 PXIe-5413 PXIe-5423 PXIe-5433  

Calibration Executive 4.6

The Calibration Executive 4.6 patch release changes the following:

    New Product Support
    PXIe-5110 PXIe-5111 PXIe-5113 PXIe-56684  
    PCIe-6374 PCIe-6376 PXIe-6571 PCIe-6738  
    NI 9207 NI 9208 NI 9209 NI 9210 with mini-TC  

    4 Supported PXIe-5668 models now include the 14 GHz variant (80 MHz, 200 MHz, and 765 MHz bandwidths) and the 26.5 GHz variant (80 MHz bandwidth).

    		  
    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-4154 PCI-5122 B/E/M/S/X Series Procedure (60xx/61xx/62xx/63xx)
    PXIe-5840 PXIe-6738 PXIe-5668 (26.5 GHz, 200 MHz & 765 MHz bandwidths)
    PXIe-6739 NI 9207 (with DSUB) NI 9212 NI 9361  
    Note  The cDAQ-9172 chassis is not supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and later. Therefore, cDAQ-9172 is no longer supported in Calibration Executive beginning with version 4.6. Refer to ni.com/product-documentation/54233/en/ for information about devices and modules no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.

Calibration Executive 4.5.1

The Calibration Executive 4.5.1 patch release changes the following:

    Behavior Changes
    NI 9216 NI 9226 PXIe-5450 PXIe-5451  

Calibration Executive 4.5

The Calibration Executive 4.5 patch release changes the following:

    New Features
    • Create custom report types for calibration certificates.
    • Edit DUT Notes and Calibration Due Date report attributes.
    • Two- and three-year license subscriptions.
    New Product Support
    cDAQ-9179 cDAQ-9184 cDAQ-9185 cDAQ-9189  
    NI 9218 PXI-6683 PXI-6683H PXIe-5185 (1 MΩ)  
    PXIe-5186 (1 MΩ) PXIe-5413 PXIe-5423 PXIe-5433  
    PXIe-5632 RMX-4124 RMX-4125 USB-5681  
    Behavior Changes
    cDAQ-9171 cDAQ-9172 cDAQ-9174 cDAQ-9178 cDAQ-9181
    cDAQ-9188 cDAQ-9191 NI 9219 PXI-5404 PXI-5422
    PXIe-4080 PXIe-4081 PXIe-4082 PXIe-4137 PXIe-4464
    PXIe-5160 PXIe-5162 PXIe-5185 (50 Ω) PXIe-5186 (50 Ω) PXIe-5442
    PXIe-5646R PXIe-6570 SCXI-1503    

Calibration Executive 4.2.1

The Calibration Executive 4.2.1 patch release changes the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-5840        

Calibration Executive 4.2

The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:

    New Features
    • Automated instrument support for the Tektronix DSA8300 for the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure
    New Product Support
    PXIe-5164 PXIe-5172 PXIe-5840    
    NI 9250 NI 9251      
    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-5170R PXIe-5171R PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R
    NI 5650 NI 5651 NI 5652 PXIe-5663/E PXIe-5673E
    NI 9217        

Calibration Executive 4.1.1

The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556      

Calibration Executive 4.1

The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:

    New Features
    • Measurement uncertainty reporting
    • Single setup for multiple sequential runs of a specific device type
    • Device under test (DUT) tracking number caching and lookup
    • Additional USB instrument standard detection
    • Operator-controlled variable device and system warm-up
    • Setup-configured conditional adjust support
    New Product Support
    PXIe-4080 (90 day) PXIe-4081 (90 day) PXIe-4082 (90 day)    
    NI 9246 NI 9247 VB-8034    
    Behavior Changes
    PCI-5412 PXI-5412 PCI-5421 PXI-5421 PXI-5441
    PXIe-4080 (2 yr) PXIe-4081 (2 yr) PXIe-4082 (2 yr) PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139
    RM-4339 PXIe-4464 PXIe-5160 (2 CH) PXIe-5160 (4 CH) PXIe-5162 (2 CH)
    PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5673 PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz) PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz) PXIe-5644R
    PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz) PXIe-5665 (14 GHz) PXIe-6570
    TB-9212 TB-9214      

Calibration Executive 4.0.2

The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R    
    • The VST procedures have been updated to fix a compatibility issue for the latest Part Number variants.

Calibration Executive 4.0.1

The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-4136 PXIe-4137 PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
    PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5650 PXIe-5673/E
    PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556 PXIe-6570 PXIe-6738 PXIe-6739
    NI VB-8012 NI 9207 with DSUB NI 9208 with DSUB NI 9209 with DSUB  

Note  The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.

Known Issues

This section describes known issues with Calibration Executive.

  • Calibration Executive is not compatible with operating systems that use wide characters, e.g. Japanese, Chinese. Do not install Calibration Executive on this type of operating system.
  • Calibration Executive only works on systems that use a period (.) for the decimal place of floating point numbers. If your system uses a comma (,) for the decimal place, you must change your system's configuration by completing the following steps:
    1. Select Start»Settings»Control Panel.
    2. Click Regional Options.
    3. Click the Numbers tab and change the Decimal Symbol from a comma (,) to a period (.). Change the Digit Grouping Symbol from (.) to (,).
  • This table provides details on known issues that are being researched. The ID provided can be used to track the status of the issues.
    • IDIssue
    643618Report generator can crash on large files in PDF format.
    665119Report generator can crash when compiling a large file in Microsoft Word and Excel formats.
    677002Some procedures require a PXI-4070, PXI-4071, or PXI-4072 DMM as an instrument standard; running these using a PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, or PXIe-4082 DMM causes errors. For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic DMM Instrument Standard Considerations.
    677937PXIe-5840 self-calibration runs out of memory on 32-bit operating systems. Refer to the Self-Calibration Memory Issue on 32-bit Operating System section in the PXIe-5840 procedure help for further details.
    698835The PXIe-5413/5423/5433 calibration procedure is unable to automatically update the external calibration date after a successful adjustment. Instead, use Measurement & Automation Explorer to modify the external calibration date manually.

Installation Instructions

Install Note:

  • You must have Calibration Executive 4.0 or later installed before applying this update.
Perform the following steps to install Calibration Executive 4.6.1:
  1. Close all NI software.
  2. The following driver versions1 are required for Calibration Executive 4.6.1. Download drivers from http://www.ni.com/downloads/ and install manually.
    • NI-Sync 17.0
    • NI-RFSA 17.1.2 (Includes NI-RFSG 17.1.2)
    • NI-568x 17.0
    • NI-FGEN 18.1
    • NI-DAQmx 17.6
    • NI-SCOPE 18.6
    • NI-Digital 18.0 (only required for the PXIe-6571)

      Note  Upgrading to NI-Digital 18.0 is supported only on 64-bit Operating Systems. If you require PXIe-6571 support on a 32-bit OS, you must first uninstall the NI-Digital 16.0 Runtime Engine and Calibration Executive. Next, install the NI-Digital 18.0 Runtime Engine, and then reinstall Calibration Executive 4.0 followed by Calibration Executive 4.6.1.

    1 New versions of the NI-DAQmx, NI-Scope, and NI-Digital drivers are required since the release of Calibration Executive 4.5.1. NI-Sync, NI-RFSA, NI-568x, and NI-FGEN drivers have been updated since the release of Calibration Executive 4.0.

    Note  This release does not include an NI-VNA driver. To run the PXI-5691 and PXIe-5632 procedures, download NI-VNA 16.0 and install the driver manually after you install Calibration Executive.

  3. The following instruments require specific drivers that are not installed by Calibration Executive. To install these drivers, you must download them directly from the manufacturer's website; you can find links to the third party instrument drivers at ni.com/idnet. The driver versions listed are those tested during development; later versions might be available and should be compatible.
    • The Rohde & Schwarz NRP-Z power meter requires the following tool kit and drivers from rohde-schwarz.com:
      • NRP-Toolkit 4.16
      • NRP-NI-VISA Passport 2.7.1
      • NRP-Z VXI Plug & Play x86 Driver 3.6.0.0
    • The Rohde & Schwarz SMA100A signal generator requires the VXIplug&play x86 driver rssma version 2.21.0 from rohde-schwarz.com.
    • The Tektronix CSA8000 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tktds8k LabVIEW Driver 3.0 from tek.com.
    • The Tektronix DSA8300 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tkdsa83xx LabVIEW Driver 1.0.0.4. Download "DSA8300 Oscilloscope Firmware for Windows 7 - V6.5.1.1" or later from tek.com and install the PnP Driver.
  4. Download the self-extracting installer CalExec461.exe and follow the prompts.
    • Note: The extractor must be downloaded and Saved to the default Downloads folder or the Desktop, for the Installer to run correctly. Specifically, if using Microsoft Edge, you must Save the downloaded file and not Run it from a temporary file location.
  5. Confirm that software is activated in NI License Manager.
    • Note: If you cannot find your activated Serial Number, check the following location on the PC: C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\Calibration Executive\CalExecLicenseInfo.ini
  6. Verify that the patch installs correctly.
    1. Open Calibration Executive.
    2. On the menu, navigate to Help >> About Calibration Executive...
    3. Confirm the build version is 4.6.1f0
To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.

