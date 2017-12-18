Description

Calibration Executive provides automated calibration procedure support for NI products. The Calibration Executive 4.2 patch release adds new product support, procedure updates, and automated support for use of the Tektronix DSA8300 in the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure switch characterization.

New Features, Procedures, and Behavior Changes

Known Issues

The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.

The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:

New Features

Automated instrument support for the Tektronix DSA8300 for the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure

New Product Support

PXIe-5164 PXIe-5172 PXIe-5840 NI 9250 NI 9251

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5170R PXIe-5171R PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R NI 5650 NI 5651 NI 5652 PXIe-5663/E PXIe-5673E NI 9217

The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556

The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:

New Features

Measurement uncertainty reporting



Single setup for multiple sequential runs of a specific device type



Device under test (DUT) tracking number caching and lookup



Additional USB instrument standard detection



Operator-controlled variable device and system warm-up



Setup-configured conditional adjust support

New Product Support

PXIe-4080 (90 day) PXIe-4081 (90 day) PXIe-4082 (90 day) NI 9246 NI 9247 VB-8034

Behavior Changes

PCI-5412 PXI-5412 PCI-5421 PXI-5421 PXI-5441 PXIe-4080 (2 yr) PXIe-4081 (2 yr) PXIe-4082 (2 yr) PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 RM-4339 PXIe-4464 PXIe-5160 (2 CH) PXIe-5160 (4 CH) PXIe-5162 (2 CH) PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5673 PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz) PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz) PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz) PXIe-5665 (14 GHz) PXIe-6570 TB-9212 TB-9214

The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R The VST procedures have been updated to fix a compatibility issue for the latest Part Number variants.

The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:

Behavior Changes

PXIe-4136 PXIe-4137 PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5650 PXIe-5673/E PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556 PXIe-6570 PXIe-6738 PXIe-6739 NI VB-8012 NI 9207 with DSUB NI 9208 with DSUB NI 9209 with DSUB

Note The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.

