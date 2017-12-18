Download Link: CalExec420.exe
Filesize: 576.5 MB
Checksum (MD5): 54ca5c789090a9e4d7a0a15aeba3fc48
Download Language: English
Product Line: Multifunction DAQ
Version: 4.2
Release date: 12-18-2017
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7
Calibration Executive provides automated calibration procedure support for NI products. The Calibration Executive 4.2 patch release adds new product support, procedure updates, and automated support for use of the Tektronix DSA8300 in the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure switch characterization.
New Features, Procedures, and Behavior Changes
The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.
The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:
|PXIe-5164
|PXIe-5172
|PXIe-5840
|NI 9250
|NI 9251
|PXIe-5170R
|PXIe-5171R
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|NI 5650
|NI 5651
|NI 5652
|PXIe-5663/E
|PXIe-5673E
|NI 9217
The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:
|PXIe-6555
|PXIe-6556
The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:
|PXIe-4080 (90 day)
|PXIe-4081 (90 day)
|PXIe-4082 (90 day)
|NI 9246
|NI 9247
|VB-8034
|PCI-5412
|PXI-5412
|PCI-5421
|PXI-5421
|PXI-5441
|PXIe-4080 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4081 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4082 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4138
|PXIe-4139
|RM-4339
|PXIe-4464
|PXIe-5160 (2 CH)
|PXIe-5160 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5162 (2 CH)
|PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5673
|PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz)
|PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz)
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz)
|PXIe-5665 (14 GHz)
|PXIe-6570
|TB-9212
|TB-9214
The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:
|PXIe-4136
|PXIe-4137
|PXIe-4138
|PXIe-4139
|PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-5650
|PXIe-5673/E
|PXIe-6555
|PXIe-6556
|PXIe-6570
|PXIe-6738
|PXIe-6739
|NI VB-8012
|NI 9207 with DSUB
|NI 9208 with DSUB
|NI 9209 with DSUB
Note The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.
This section describes known issues with Calibration Executive.
|ID
|Issue
|665119
|Report generator can crash when compiling a large file in Microsoft Word and Excel formats.
|616389
|Device interaction issues with different firmware versions of the Fluke 5522A calibrator.
|677002
|Some procedures require a PXI-4070, PXI-4071, or PXI-4072 DMM as an instrument standard; running these using a PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, or PXIe-4082 DMM causes errors. For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic DMM Instrument Standard Considerations.
|677937
|PXIe-5840 self-calibration runs out of memory on 32-bit operating systems. Refer to the Self-Calibration Memory Issue on 32-bit Operating System section in the PXIe-5840 procedure help for further details.
Install Note: