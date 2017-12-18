Calibration Executive 4.2 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 576.5 MB

Checksum (MD5): 54ca5c789090a9e4d7a0a15aeba3fc48

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: Multifunction DAQ

Version: 4.2

Release date: 12-18-2017

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7

Description

Calibration Executive provides automated calibration procedure support for NI products. The Calibration Executive 4.2 patch release adds new product support, procedure updates, and automated support for use of the Tektronix DSA8300 in the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure switch characterization.

New Features, Procedures, and Behavior Changes

Known Issues

New Features, Procedures, and Behavior Changes

The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.

Calibration Executive 4.2

The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:

    New Features
    • Automated instrument support for the Tektronix DSA8300 for the PXIe-6555/6556 procedure
    New Product Support
    PXIe-5164 PXIe-5172 PXIe-5840
    NI 9250 NI 9251  
    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-5170R PXIe-5171R PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R
    NI 5650 NI 5651 NI 5652 PXIe-5663/E PXIe-5673E
    NI 9217        

Calibration Executive 4.1.1

The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556      

Calibration Executive 4.1

The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:

    New Features
    • Measurement uncertainty reporting
    • Single setup for multiple sequential runs of a specific device type
    • Device under test (DUT) tracking number caching and lookup
    • Additional USB instrument standard detection
    • Operator-controlled variable device and system warm-up
    • Setup-configured conditional adjust support
    New Product Support
    PXIe-4080 (90 day) PXIe-4081 (90 day) PXIe-4082 (90 day)
    NI 9246 NI 9247 VB-8034
    Behavior Changes
    PCI-5412 PXI-5412 PCI-5421 PXI-5421 PXI-5441
    PXIe-4080 (2 yr) PXIe-4081 (2 yr) PXIe-4082 (2 yr) PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139
    RM-4339 PXIe-4464 PXIe-5160 (2 CH) PXIe-5160 (4 CH) PXIe-5162 (2 CH)
    PXIe-5162 (4 CH) PXIe-5673 PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz) PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz) PXIe-5644R
    PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz) PXIe-5665 (14 GHz) PXIe-6570
    TB-9212 TB-9214      

Calibration Executive 4.0.2

The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R    
    • The VST procedures have been updated to fix a compatibility issue for the latest Part Number variants.

Calibration Executive 4.0.1

The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:

    Behavior Changes
    PXIe-4136 PXIe-4137 PXIe-4138 PXIe-4139 PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
    PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R PXIe-5650 PXIe-5673/E
    PXIe-6555 PXIe-6556 PXIe-6570 PXIe-6738 PXIe-6739
    NI VB-8012 NI 9207 with DSUB NI 9208 with DSUB NI 9209 with DSUB  

Note  The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.

Known Issues

This section describes known issues with Calibration Executive.

  • Calibration Executive is not compatible with operating systems that use wide characters, e.g. Japanese, Chinese. Do not install Calibration Executive on this type of operating system.
  • Calibration Executive only works on systems that use a period (.) for the decimal place of floating point numbers. If your system uses a comma (,) for the decimal place, you must change your system's configuration by completing the following steps:
    1. Select Start»Settings»Control Panel.
    2. Click Regional Options.
    3. Click the Numbers tab and change the Decimal Symbol from a comma (,) to a period (.). Change the Digit Grouping Symbol from (.) to (,).
  • This table provides details on known issues that are being researched. The ID provided can be used to track the status of the issues.
    • IDIssue
    665119Report generator can crash when compiling a large file in Microsoft Word and Excel formats.
    616389Device interaction issues with different firmware versions of the Fluke 5522A calibrator.
    677002Some procedures require a PXI-4070, PXI-4071, or PXI-4072 DMM as an instrument standard; running these using a PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, or PXIe-4082 DMM causes errors. For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic DMM Instrument Standard Considerations.
    677937PXIe-5840 self-calibration runs out of memory on 32-bit operating systems. Refer to the Self-Calibration Memory Issue on 32-bit Operating System section in the PXIe-5840 procedure help for further details.

Installation Instructions

Install Note:

  • You must have Calibration Executive 4.0 or later installed before applying this update.
Perform the following steps to install Calibration Executive 4.2:
  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Download the self-extracting installer CalExec420.exe and follow the prompts.
    • Note: The extractor must be downloaded and Saved to the default Downloads folder or the Desktop, for the Installer to run correctly. Specifically, if using Microsoft Edge, you must Save the downloaded file and not Run it from a temporary file location.
  3. Confirm that software is activated in NI License Manager.
    • Note: If you cannot find your activated Serial Number, check the following location on the PC: C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\Calibration Executive\CalExecLicenseInfo.ini
  4. The following drivers must be manually installed from http://www.ni.com/downloads/:
    • NI-DAQmx 17.1
    • NI-RFSA 17.1.2 (Includes NI-RFSG 17.1.2)
    • NI-SCOPE 17.5.1
    • NI System Configuration 17.5 (Included in NI-Scope 17.5.1 installation when available for download)
    • NI-568x 17.0
  5. The following instruments require specific drivers that are not installed by Calibration Executive. To install these drivers, you must download them directly from the manufacturer's website; you can find links to the third party instrument drivers at ni.com/idnet. The driver versions listed are those tested during development; later versions might be available and should be compatible.
    • The Rohde & Schwarz NRP-Z power meter requires the following toolkit and drivers from rohde-schwarz.com:
      • NRP-Toolkit 4.10
      • NRP-NI-VISA Passport 2.7.0
      • NRP-Z LabVIEW Driver 3.4.1 (x86 Windows)
    • The Rohde & Schwarz SMA100A signal generator requires the LabVIEW 2010 x86 Windows driver rssma version 2.21.0 from rohde-schwarz.com.
    • The Tektronix CSA8000 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tktds8k LabVIEW Driver 3.0 from tek.com.
    • The Tektronix DSA8300 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tkdsa83xx LabVIEW Driver 1.0.0.4. Download "DSA8300 Oscilloscope Firmware for Windows 7 - V6.5.1.1" or later from tek.com and install the PnP Driver.
  6. Note  This release does not include an NI-VNA driver. To run the PXI-5691 procedure, which requires a vector network analyzer, download NI-VNA 16.0 and install the driver manually after you install Calibration Executive.
  7. Verify that the patch installs correctly.
    1. Open Calibration Executive.
    2. On the menu, navigate to Help >> About Calibration Executive...
    3. Confirm the build version is 4.2.0f1
To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.

