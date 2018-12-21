Description

The NI Automotive Diagnostic Command Set helps you design and implement a wide variety of automotive diagnostic applications for electronic control unit (ECU) production using protocols such as Keyword Protocol 2000 and Diagnostics on CAN. With NI CAN hardware compatibility, including NI-XNET CAN, CompactRIO CAN, USB CAN, and Series 2 CAN (PXI, PCI, PCMCIA), the command set is suitable for a range of automotive diagnostic applications that typically involve reading and writing parameters, accessing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), flashing ECU firmware, and initiating ECU diagnostic test modes.