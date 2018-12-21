Automotive Diagnostic Command Set for NI-CAN 18.5 - PharLap, NI Linux Real Time, VxWorks, Windows 10/8.1/7 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 18.5

Release date: 12-21-2018

Software type: Addons

Operating system: PharLap; NI Linux Real Time; VxWorks; Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7

Description

The NI Automotive Diagnostic Command Set helps you design and implement a wide variety of automotive diagnostic applications for electronic control unit (ECU) production using protocols such as Keyword Protocol 2000 and Diagnostics on CAN. With NI CAN hardware compatibility, including NI-XNET CAN, CompactRIO CAN, USB CAN, and Series 2 CAN (PXI, PCI, PCMCIA), the command set is suitable for a range of automotive diagnostic applications that typically involve reading and writing parameters, accessing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), flashing ECU firmware, and initiating ECU diagnostic test modes.

