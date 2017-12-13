Description

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 includes a .NET API for NI-DCPower instrument drivers. NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 can be used to develop .NET applications that target .NET Framework 4.0 and later.

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 Features

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 supports the 17.1 version of the NI-DCPower driver.

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 provides an IVI driver-compliant .NET Class Library interface to the underlying driver API.

Note: The NI-DCPower .NET Class Library does not include the required NI-DCPower instrument driver. To use this version of NI-DCPower .NET Class Library with National Instruments DC Power Supplies or SMUs, the target system must have NI-DCPower 17.1 driver or later installed. Refer to NI Drivers and Updates on ni.com and enter NI-DCPower into the search field to download the latest version of the NI-DCPower device driver.

For more information about NI-DCPower .NET Class Library, refer to the Measurement Studio Support for NI-DCPower Overview topic in the NI Measurement Studio Help. Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»Documentation to view the help.

For NI-DCPower .NET examples, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower »Examples».NET 4.5 Languages Support.

Minimum System Requirements:

To see the system requirements for NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 support for Visual Studio 2010 or 2012, see the readme files above under "Supporting Files".