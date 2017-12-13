Download Link: NIDCPowerDotNET1710.exe
Filesize: 437.43 MB
Checksum (MD5): 9093119164770c6ae2cbb693577bec5c
Download Language: English
Product Line: Power Supplies
Version: 17.1
Release date: 12-13-2017
Software type: Code Library/API
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 includes a .NET API for NI-DCPower instrument drivers. NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 can be used to develop .NET applications that target .NET Framework 4.0 and later.
NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 supports the 17.1 version of the NI-DCPower driver.
NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 provides an IVI driver-compliant .NET Class Library interface to the underlying driver API.
Note: The NI-DCPower .NET Class Library does not include the required NI-DCPower instrument driver. To use this version of NI-DCPower .NET Class Library with National Instruments DC Power Supplies or SMUs, the target system must have NI-DCPower 17.1 driver or later installed. Refer to NI Drivers and Updates on ni.com and enter
NI-DCPower into the search field to download the latest version of the NI-DCPower device driver.
For more information about NI-DCPower .NET Class Library, refer to the Measurement Studio Support for NI-DCPower Overview topic in the NI Measurement Studio Help. Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»Documentation to view the help.
For NI-DCPower .NET examples, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower »Examples».NET 4.5 Languages Support.
To see the system requirements for NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 support for Visual Studio 2010 or 2012, see the readme files above under "Supporting Files".
Perform the following steps to install NI-DCPower .NET Class Libraries 17.1 :
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-DCPower distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.