Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Download Language: English

Product Line: Power Supplies

Version: 17.1

Release date: 12-13-2017

Software type: Code Library/API

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 includes a .NET API for NI-DCPower instrument drivers. NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 can be used to develop .NET applications that target .NET Framework 4.0 and later.

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 Features

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 supports the 17.1 version of the NI-DCPower driver.

NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 provides an IVI driver-compliant .NET Class Library interface to the underlying driver API.

Note: The NI-DCPower .NET Class Library does not include the required NI-DCPower instrument driver. To use this version of NI-DCPower .NET Class Library with National Instruments DC Power Supplies or SMUs, the target system must have NI-DCPower 17.1 driver or later installed. Refer to NI Drivers and Updates on ni.com and enter NI-DCPower into the search field to download the latest version of the NI-DCPower device driver.

For more information about NI-DCPower .NET Class Library, refer to the Measurement Studio Support for NI-DCPower Overview topic in the NI Measurement Studio Help. Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»Documentation to view the help.

For NI-DCPower .NET examples, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower »Examples».NET 4.5 Languages Support.

Minimum System Requirements:

To see the system requirements for NI-DCPower .NET Class Library 17.1 support for Visual Studio 2010 or 2012, see the readme files above under "Supporting Files".

  • Support for DCPower 17.1

Installation Instructions

  • To use this version of NI-DCPower .NET Class Library with National Instruments DC Power Supplies and SMUs, the target system must have NI-DCPower 17.1 or later installed.
  • For the links from the NI-DCPower .NET Class Library help topics to the .NET Framework help topics to work, you must install the product documentation for Visual Studio, which installs the MSDN Library. This requires a secondary installation during the Visual Studio installation process.
  • The NI-DCPower .NET Class Library is not compatible with non-R2 editions of Windows Server.
  • This version of the NI-DCPower .NET Class Library supports, and was tested with, the latest operating system and Visual Studio service packs that were available at the time this version was released. National Instruments strongly recommends using the NI-DCPower .NET Class Library with the latest operating system and Visual Studio service pack.
  • If you want to upgrade your operating system from one major version to another, National Instruments recommends first uninstalling all National Instruments software, including application software and drivers. This is typically not necessary when installing an operating system service pack.

Perform the following steps to install NI-DCPower .NET Class Libraries 17.1 :

  1. Download and run the self-extracting executable DCPOWERDOTNET1710.exe. This will install NI-DCPower .NET Class Libraries 17.1 and all necessary driver files.
  2. Follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-DCPower distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

