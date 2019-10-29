Calibration Class

PFI0 Threshold Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, for the PFI0 terminal of the associated device.

PFI1 Threshold Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI1 terminal of the associated device.

PFI2 Threshold Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI2 terminal of the associated device.

PFI3 Threshold Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI3 terminal of the associated device.

PFI4 Threshold Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI4 terminal of the associated device.

PFI5 Threshold Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI5 terminal of the associated device.

Oscillator Voltage Specifies or returns the tuning voltage for the selected device's oscillator.

Clk10 Phase Adjust Specifies or returns the phase voltage between an external clock and PXI_Clk10 when you are using the PLL circuit to lock PXI_CLK10 to an external reference clock.

DDS VCXO Voltage Specifies or returns the DDS VCXO voltage.

DDS Phase Adjust Voltage Specifies or returns the DDS Phase Adjust voltage.

PFI0 1kOhm Termination Enable Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI0 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.

PFI1 1kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI1 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.

PFI2 1kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI2 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.

PFI3 1kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI3 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.

PFI4 1kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether the PFI4 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.

PFI5 1kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether the PFI5 terminal should be terminated with 1kΩ impedance.

PFI0 10kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether the PFI0 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.

PFI1 10kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether the PFI1 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.

PFI2 10kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether the PFI2 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.

PFI3 10kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether the PFI3 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.

PFI4 10kOhm Term Enable Specifies or returns whether the PFI4 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.