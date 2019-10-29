Calibration Class

Use Calibration properties to configure settings for calibrating devices.
|Name
|Description
|PFI0 Threshold
|Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, for the PFI0 terminal of the associated device.
|PFI1 Threshold
|Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI1 terminal of the associated device.
|PFI2 Threshold
|Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI2 terminal of the associated device.
|PFI3 Threshold
|Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI3 terminal of the associated device.
|PFI4 Threshold
|Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI4 terminal of the associated device.
|PFI5 Threshold
|Specifies or returns the voltage threshold, in volts, of the PFI5 terminal of the associated device.
|Oscillator Voltage
|Specifies or returns the tuning voltage for the selected device's oscillator.
|Clk10 Phase Adjust
|Specifies or returns the phase voltage between an external clock and PXI_Clk10 when you are using the PLL circuit to lock PXI_CLK10 to an external reference clock.
|DDS VCXO Voltage
|Specifies or returns the DDS VCXO voltage.
|DDS Phase Adjust Voltage
|Specifies or returns the DDS Phase Adjust voltage.
|PFI0 1kOhm Termination Enable
|Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI0 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.
|PFI1 1kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI1 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.
|PFI2 1kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI2 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.
|PFI3 1kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI3 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.
|PFI4 1kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether the PFI4 terminal should be terminated with 1 kΩ impedance.
|PFI5 1kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether the PFI5 terminal should be terminated with 1kΩ impedance.
|PFI0 10kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether the PFI0 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.
|PFI1 10kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether the PFI1 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.
|PFI2 10kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether the PFI2 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.
|PFI3 10kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether the PFI3 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.
|PFI4 10kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether the PFI4 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.
|PFI5 10kOhm Term Enable
|Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI5 terminal should be terminated with 10 kΩ impedance.