Send Software Trigger (G Dataflow)

Sends a trigger pulse using the global software trigger. The global software trigger terminal must be connected to a destination terminal for this operation to have any effect.
When you invoke this function, the global software trigger pulse sends simultaneously to all the destination terminals it is connected to. Using this function, the user of the program can send a trigger signal by pushing a button or executing a command.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The source software trigger terminal to connect to the destination terminal.
The only acceptable value is Global Software Trigger.
Default: Global Software Trigger
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application