Initialize (niSync) (G Dataflow)

Creates a new NI-Sync instrument driver session.
You must invoke this node any time you want to use NI-Sync functions, and you must open a separate session for each device. You can use the instrument handle returned from this node to identify the device to other NI-Sync nodes, including NI-Sync external calibration nodes.
The resource name of the module to initialize. You can assign the resource name in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
Optional fields are shown in square brackets.
Syntax for Resource Names
Use the following syntax to specify resource names for this parameter:
PXI[bus number]::device number
VISA aliases are also valid for the resource name.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
A Boolean value that specifies whether to reset the NI-Sync module (including the external time reference, any connected terminals, and all scheduled future time events) during the initialization procedure.
|True
|The NI-Sync module is reset during the initialization procedure.
|False
|The NI-Sync module is not reset during the initialization procedure.
Default: False
The session handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application