Initialize (niSync) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 19, 2018

Creates a new NI-Sync instrument driver session.

You must invoke this node any time you want to use NI-Sync functions, and you must open a separate session for each device. You can use the instrument handle returned from this node to identify the device to other NI-Sync nodes, including NI-Sync external calibration nodes.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

resource name

The resource name of the module to initialize. You can assign the resource name in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

Optional fields are shown in square brackets.

Syntax for Resource Names

Use the following syntax to specify resource names for this parameter: 

PXI[bus number]::device number

VISA aliases are also valid for the resource name.

Resource Name Examples

Resource Name Description
Dev1 DAQmx name (set in MAX)
PXI1Slot5 DAQmx name
PXI0::15::INSTR PXI bus 0, device number 15
PXI::15::INSTR PXI bus 0, device number 15
PXI4::9::INSTR PXI bus 4, device number 9
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

id query

A Boolean that specifies whether to query the instrument ID to determine if the instrument is compatible with the NI-Sync driver.

True Queries the instrument ID.
False Does not query the instrument ID.

Default: True

datatype_icon

reset device

A Boolean value that specifies whether to reset the NI-Sync module (including the external time reference, any connected terminals, and all scheduled future time events) during the initialization procedure.

True The NI-Sync module is reset during the initialization procedure.
False The NI-Sync module is not reset during the initialization procedure.

Default: False

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The session handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

