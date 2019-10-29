Enable Time Stamp Trigger (G Dataflow)

Creates a timestamp every time the signal of a specified trigger or clock changes. You can then read a single timestamp or multiple timestamps at a later point in the data flow.
You cannot use the input terminal specified in this function for other operations until you disable the timestamp trigger using Disable Time Stamp Trigger or close the session with Close. You can create timestamps for triggers, future time events, clocks created using Create Clock, and external devices.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The terminal that contains the trigger signal you would like to timestamp.
The point in the trigger signal to record a timestamp in the software buffer.
|Name
|Description
|rising
|Records a timestamp on the rising edge of the trigger, i.e. when the trigger signal transitions from low to high.
|falling
|Records a timestamp on the falling edge of the trigger, i.e. when the trigger signal transitions from high to low.
|any
|Records a timestamp on either a rising or falling edge of the trigger.
Default: rising
A number that specifies by how much to decimate incoming trigger events.
Use this value to adjust the number of timestamps that should elapse before the next timestamp is recorded. For example, if you set decimation count to 10, the function will record every tenth timestamp. Decimation count must be greater than or equal to one.
Default: 1
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
If you are recording multiple timestamps, you may encounter a software buffer overflow error. This means that LabVIEW does not have enough memory to store the timestamps you are trying to record. You can take one or more of the following actions to resolve a software buffer overflow error:
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application