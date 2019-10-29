Enable Time Stamp Trigger (G Dataflow)

Creates a timestamp every time the signal of a specified trigger or clock changes. You can then read a single timestamp or multiple timestamps at a later point in the data flow.

You cannot use the input terminal specified in this function for other operations until you disable the timestamp trigger using Disable Time Stamp Trigger or close the session with Close. You can create timestamps for triggers, future time events, clocks created using Create Clock, and external devices.