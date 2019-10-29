Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Enable Time Stamp Trigger (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 19, 2018

Creates a timestamp every time the signal of a specified trigger or clock changes. You can then read a single timestamp or multiple timestamps at a later point in the data flow.

You cannot use the input terminal specified in this function for other operations until you disable the timestamp trigger using Disable Time Stamp Trigger or close the session with Close. You can create timestamps for triggers, future time events, clocks created using Create Clock, and external devices.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

terminal

The terminal that contains the trigger signal you would like to timestamp.

datatype_icon

active edge

The point in the trigger signal to record a timestamp in the software buffer.

Name Description
rising Records a timestamp on the rising edge of the trigger, i.e. when the trigger signal transitions from low to high.
falling Records a timestamp on the falling edge of the trigger, i.e. when the trigger signal transitions from high to low.
any Records a timestamp on either a rising or falling edge of the trigger.

Default: rising

datatype_icon

decimation count

A number that specifies by how much to decimate incoming trigger events.

Use this value to adjust the number of timestamps that should elapse before the next timestamp is recorded. For example, if you set decimation count to 10, the function will record every tenth timestamp. Decimation count must be greater than or equal to one.

Default: 1

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Troubleshooting Overflow Errors

If you are recording multiple timestamps, you may encounter a software buffer overflow error. This means that LabVIEW does not have enough memory to store the timestamps you are trying to record. You can take one or more of the following actions to resolve a software buffer overflow error:

  • Set a higher value in the decimation count parameter.
  • Set the Time Stamp Buffer Size property in niSync Properties by selecting Timing»Time Stamps»Time Stamp Buffer Size. Use this value to manually adjust the size, in number of timestamps, of the software buffer where timestamps are stored.
  • Set the number of timestamps terminal in Read Trigger Time Stamp to a lower value.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

