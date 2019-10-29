Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Enable GPS or IRIG Timestamping Multimode Function (IRIG) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Timestamps an incoming IRIG signal with the current board time of the specified module.

Use this function to test the stability of an external IRIG source relative to another external time reference.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

IRIG type

The type of IRIG output generated by the external IRIG source.

Name Description
IRIGB DC The IRIG-B DC output.
IRIGB AM The IRIG-B AM output.
datatype_icon

terminal

The terminal that contains the external IRIG source you would like to timestamp.

datatype_icon

error in (no error)

error in (no error) accepts error information wired from VIs previously called. Use this information to decide if any functionality should be bypassed in the event of errors from other VIs.

The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

status

status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

code

code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

source

source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

error out

error out passes error or warning information out of a VI to be used by other VIs.

The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

status

status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

code

code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

source

source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

