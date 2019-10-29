Enable GPS or IRIG Timestamping Multimode Function (IRIG) (G Dataflow)

Timestamps an incoming IRIG signal with the current board time of the specified module.
Use this function to test the stability of an external IRIG source relative to another external time reference.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
The type of IRIG output generated by the external IRIG source.
|Name
|Description
|IRIGB DC
|The IRIG-B DC output.
|IRIGB AM
|The IRIG-B AM output.
The terminal that contains the external IRIG source you would like to timestamp.
error in (no error) accepts error information wired from VIs previously called. Use this information to decide if any functionality should be bypassed in the event of errors from other VIs.
The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application