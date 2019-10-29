Disconnect Trigger Terminals (G Dataflow)

Closes a route between a source trigger terminal and a destination trigger terminal.
After you invoke this function, you can use the associated terminal for other operations. You must use this node any time you connect trigger terminals using Connect Trigger Terminals.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The source trigger terminal to connect to the destination terminal.
|Name
|Description
|PXI_Trig<n>
|The basic trigger lines of a PXI or PXIe chassis.
|PXI_Star<n>
|The star trigger lines of a PXI or PXIe chassis.
|PFI<n>
|The PFI connectors on the front panel of the module. You can use PFI connectors to route triggers between multiple chassis or devices.
|PFI_LVDS<n>
|The PFI low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) input/output connectors on the front panel of your device. Signals on PFI LVDS lines use the standard PFI synchronization clock.
|Ground
|The Ground connector continuously outputs a logic low signal, unless it is inverted.
|Full Speed Clock
|The full speed synchronization clock signal of the destination terminal zone. Use this source to send a full-speed clock signal along a trigger line (for example, to route a PXI_Clk10 clock signal to a PFI line).
|Divided Clock 1
|The first divided clock signal of the destination terminal zone. This source divides the synchronization clock of the destination terminal by the value you specify in the Clock Divisor 1 parameter of niSync Properties and uses the result as the trigger source.
|Divided Clock 2
|The second divided clock signal of the destination terminal zone. This source divides the synchronization clock of the destination terminal by the value you specify in the Clock Divisor 2 property of niSync Properties and uses the result as the trigger source.
|ClkIn
|The ClkIn connector on the front panel of the device. Use this terminal to route triggers from an external device.
|PXIe_DStarC<n>
|The differential star trigger lines of the PXIe chassis. Use PXIe_DStarC lines to send trigger and clock signals from a peripheral slot to the system timing slot of the chassis.
|PXIe_DStarB
|The differential star trigger lines of the PXIe chassis. Use PXIe_DStarB lines to send trigger signals from the system timing slot to a peripheral slot of the chassis.
The destination trigger terminal to which the source terminal connects.
|Name
|Description
|PXI_Trig<n>
|The basic trigger lines of the PXI or PXIe chassis.
|PXI_Star<n>
|The star trigger lines of the PXI or PXIe chassis. Each star trigger line is a dedicated connection between the system timing slot and one other slot.
|PFI<n>
|The PFI connectors on the front panel of the module.
|PFI_LVDS<n>
|The PFI low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) input/output connectors on the front panel of the module.
|PXIe_DStarB<n>
|The differential star trigger lines of the PXIe chassis. Use PXIe_DStarB lines to send trigger signals from the system timing slot to a peripheral slot of the chassis.
|PXIe_DStarC
|The differential star trigger lines of the PXIe chassis. Use PXIe_DStarC lines to send trigger and clock signals from a peripheral slot to the system timing slot of the chassis.
The session handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application