Create Future Time Event (G Dataflow)

Schedules a future time event.
A future time event changes the digital signal at the terminal you specify—either from low to high or high to low—when the board time of the specified module reaches the specified time. The future time event you create with this function is synchronized with the board time of the module.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The terminal whose digital signal will be changed by the future time event.
The level to set the digital signal to at the specified time.
|Name
|Description
|high
|Sets the digital signal to a logic high state.
|low
|Sets the digital signal to a logic low state.
The board time when the future time event should occur.
When the board time of the module reaches this time, the digital signal changes. The default value of this parameter is immediate, which triggers the future time event as soon as the function is invoked.
Default: Immediate
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
To create multiple future time events, invoke this function multiple times.
Once you generate a future time event on a terminal, you cannot use that terminal for operations other than generating future time events until you clear all future time events with Clear Future Time Events or you close the session with Close. When you invoke this function, the digital signal on the specified terminal is driven low until the first future time event occurs.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application