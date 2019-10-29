Create Clock Multimode Function (Time) (G Dataflow)

Generates a clock that is time-based. With this mode, you can specify how long the clock runs at a high logic level and how long it runs at a low logic level.

The terminal associated with this clock cannot be used for other operations until the clock is cleared with Clear Clock or the session is closed with Close . When this function is invoked, the digital signal on the specified terminal is driven low until the clock starts.