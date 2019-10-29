Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Create Clock Multimode Function (Time) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Generates a clock that is time-based. With this mode, you can specify how long the clock runs at a high logic level and how long it runs at a low logic level.

The terminal associated with this clock cannot be used for other operations until the clock is cleared with Clear Clock or the session is closed with Close . When this function is invoked, the digital signal on the specified terminal is driven low until the clock starts.

low time

The desired duration of the logic low state of the clock.

Note  

Because clocks can be generated only on exact multiples of clock ticks, the requested low time and the actual clock low time may differ slightly. The return value coerced low time returns the actual clock low time.

high time

The desired duration of the logic high state of the clock.

Note  

Because clocks can be generated only on exact multiples of clock ticks, the requested high time and the actual clock high time may differ slightly. The return value coerced high time returns the actual clock high time.

instrument handle in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

terminal

The line you would like to generate the clock on.

You cannot use this line for other operations until you clear the generated clock using Clear Clock or close the session.

error in (no error)

error in (no error) accepts error information wired from VIs previously called. Use this information to decide if any functionality should be bypassed in the event of errors from other VIs.

The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

status

status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

code

code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

source

source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

start time

The time to start the generated clock.

This time is synchronized with the board time of the module you use to create the clock.

Default: immediate

stop time

The board time when to stop the generated clock.

This time is synchronized with the board time of the module you use to create the clock.

Default: never

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

coerced low time

The actual duration, in seconds, of the logic low state at which the clock is generated.

coerced high time

The actual duration, in seconds, of the logic high state at which the clock is generated.

error out

error out passes error or warning information out of a VI to be used by other VIs.

The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

status

status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

code

code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

source

source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

