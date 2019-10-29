Synchronization Clock Properties

Last Modified: September 11, 2019
|Name
|Description
|Sync Clk Src (Back)
|Specifies the synchronization clock source for the rear zone (PXI_Trig, PXI_Star, and PXIe_DStarB) terminals.
|Sync Clk Src (Front)
|Specifies the synchronization clock source for the front zone (PFI and PFI_LVDS) terminals.
|Clk Divisor 1
|Specifies or returns the value for the first clock divisor.
|Clk Divisor 2
|Specifies or returns the value of the second clock divisor.
|PFI0 Freq Ref
|Specifies or returns the frequency reference, in MHz, for the PFI0 terminal.
|PXI_Trig Reset Sync Clk
|Specifies or returns which PXI_Trig terminal contains the update pulse used to reset the synchronization clock dividers.
|PXI_Trig Reset DDS Cntrs
|Specifies or returns whether the DDS clock dividers should reset when the device receives an update pulse on the PXI_Trig line specified in the Reset Synchronization Clock PXI_Trig Line parameter.
|Reset PXI_Clk10 Counters on PXI_Trig
|Specifies or returns whether or not PXI_Clk10 clock dividers should reset when the device receives an update pulse on a PXI_Trig line.
|PXI_Trig Reset PFI0 Cntrs
|Specifies or returns whether or not the PFI0 clock dividers should reset when the device receives an update pulse on a PXI_Trig.
