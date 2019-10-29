Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Reset PXI_Clk10 Counters on PXI_Trig

    Specifies or returns whether or not PXI_Clk10 clock dividers should reset when the device receives an update pulse on a PXI_Trig line.

    You can specify which PXI_Trig line contains the update pulse using the Reset Synchronization Clock PXI_Trig Line property. If TRUE, the PXI_Clk10 dividers reset on the rising edge of the update pulse.

    Note  
    • This property is supported only on signal-based devices.
    • This property is unsupported by the PXIe-6674T.

    Data type:

    Long Name: PXI_Trig Reset PXI_Clk10 Cntrs

    Class: Synchronization Clock

    Permissions: Read/Write

    Where This Property Is Available:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

