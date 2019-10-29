Reset PXI_Clk10 Counters on PXI_Trig

Specifies or returns whether or not PXI_Clk10 clock dividers should reset when the device receives an update pulse on a PXI_Trig line.

You can specify which PXI_Trig line contains the update pulse using the Reset Synchronization Clock PXI_Trig Line property. If TRUE, the PXI_Clk10 dividers reset on the rising edge of the update pulse.

Note This property is supported only on signal-based devices.

This property is unsupported by the PXIe-6674T.

