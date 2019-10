PXIe_DStarC State

Returns a bitmap containing the PXIe_StarC terminal states.

Each bit represents the state of a PXIe_DStarC terminal. Bit 0 corresponds to PXIe_StarC0, bit 1 corresponds to PXIe_StarC1, etc. Bits 17 and above are not defined.

Note Terminal state information is valid only for terminals with I/O (timestamping, clocks, or future time events) enabled.

PXIe_StarC lines default to the logic high state.

Data type: