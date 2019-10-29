ClkOut Gain Enable

Increases the amplitude of the ClkOut terminal.

Set this property to TRUE to increase the amplitude of the ClkOut terminal from 1 peak-to-peak volt to 2.5 peak-to-peak volts. Enable this property if you are distributing a clock between chassis to give the clock enough gain to reach its destination. Set the property to FALSE to return the amplitude to 1 peak-to-peak volt.

Data type: