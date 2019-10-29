Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

ClkOut Gain Enable

Version:
    Last Modified: September 9, 2019

    Increases the amplitude of the ClkOut terminal.

    Set this property to TRUE to increase the amplitude of the ClkOut terminal from 1 peak-to-peak volt to 2.5 peak-to-peak volts. Enable this property if you are distributing a clock between chassis to give the clock enough gain to reach its destination. Set the property to FALSE to return the amplitude to 1 peak-to-peak volt.

    Data type: datatype_icon

    Long Name: ClkOut Gain Enable

    Class: Clock

    Permissions: Read/Write

    Where This Property Is Available:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

