Get External Calibration Last Date and Time (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 19, 2018

Reads the date and time, in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), of the specified device's last external calibration session.

Use this function to determine if your device needs external calibration or plan ahead for a future external calibration session.

Note  
  • You do not need to enter a calibration password to use this function. You can invoke this function with an instrument handle created with either Initialize (niSync) or Initialize External Calibration.
  • The date and time returned by this function updates every time you invoke Close External Calibration with action set to Commit, even if no calibration constants were changed.
datatype_icon

instrument handle

The session handle that you obtain from Initialize or Initialize External Calibration.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The session handle that you obtained from Initialize or Initialize External Calibration.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

datatype_icon

year

The year of the module's last external calibration.

datatype_icon

month

The month of the module's last external calibration session.

Valid values:

Value Month
1 January
2 February
3 March
4 April
5 May
6 June
7 July
8 August
9 September
10 October
11 November
12 December
datatype_icon

day

The day of the month when the module was last externally calibrated.

datatype_icon

hour

The hour, in GMT, of the module's last external calibration.

Value Hour (GMT)
0 Midnight
1 1:00 a.m.
2 2:00 a.m.
3 3:00 a.m.
4 4:00 a.m.
5 5:00 a.m.
6 6:00 a.m.
7 7:00 a.m.
8 8:00 a.m.
9 9:00 a.m.
10 10:00 a.m.
11 11:00 a.m.
12 Noon
13 1:00 p.m.
14 2:00 p.m.
15 3:00 p.m.
16 4:00 p.m.
17 5:00 p.m.
18 6:00 p.m.
19 7:00 p.m.
20 8:00 p.m.
21 9:00 p.m.
22 10:00 p.m.
23 11:00 p.m.
datatype_icon

minute

The minute, in GMT, of the module's last external calibration. Valid values range from 0 to 59.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

