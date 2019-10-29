Get External Calibration Last Date and Time (G Dataflow)

Reads the date and time, in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), of the specified device's last external calibration session.

Use this function to determine if your device needs external calibration or plan ahead for a future external calibration session.

Note You do not need to enter a calibration password to use this function. You can invoke this function with an instrument handle created with either Initialize (niSync) or Initialize External Calibration .

or . The date and time returned by this function updates every time you invoke Close External Calibration with action set to Commit , even if no calibration constants were changed.