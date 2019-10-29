Get DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage (G Dataflow)

Reads the phase voltage of the DDS start pulse currently stored on the specified device's non-volatile onboard memory.
You can adjust this value using Adjust DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage. Use this function to determine if the device needs to be externally calibrated.
The session handle that you obtain from Initialize or Initialize External Calibration.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The session handle that you obtained from Initialize or Initialize External Calibration.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
The current DDS start pulse phase voltage, in volts, stored in the device's non-volatile onboard memory.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application