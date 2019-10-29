Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Get DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage (G Dataflow)

Reads the phase voltage of the DDS start pulse currently stored on the specified device's non-volatile onboard memory.

You can adjust this value using Adjust DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage. Use this function to determine if the device needs to be externally calibrated.

Note  
  • You do not need a calibration password to use this function. You can invoke this function with an instrument handle created with either Initialize (niSync) or Initialize External Calibration.
  • If you adjust the DDS start pulse phase voltage using Adjust DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage as part of an open session, this function returns the new DDS start pulse phase voltage value you set using Adjust DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage.
instrument handle

The session handle that you obtain from Initialize or Initialize External Calibration.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

instrument handle out

The session handle that you obtained from Initialize or Initialize External Calibration.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

voltage

The current DDS start pulse phase voltage, in volts, stored in the device's non-volatile onboard memory.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

