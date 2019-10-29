Get DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage (G Dataflow)

Reads the phase voltage of the DDS start pulse currently stored on the specified device's non-volatile onboard memory.

You can adjust this value using Adjust DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage. Use this function to determine if the device needs to be externally calibrated.

Note You do not need a calibration password to use this function. You can invoke this function with an instrument handle created with either Initialize (niSync) or Initialize External Calibration .

or . If you adjust the DDS start pulse phase voltage using Adjust DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage as part of an open session, this function returns the new DDS start pulse phase voltage value you set using Adjust DDS Start Pulse Phase Voltage.