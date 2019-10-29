Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Disconnect Software Trigger (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 19, 2018

Closes a route between the global software trigger and a destination trigger terminal.

You must use this function every time you connect a software trigger using Connect Software Trigger. Once you invoke this function, you can use the associated terminal for other operations.

datatype_icon

instrument handle in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

source terminal

The source software trigger terminal to connect to the destination terminal.

The only acceptable value is Global Software Trigger.

Default: Global Software Trigger

datatype_icon

destination terminal

The destination trigger terminal that the global software trigger terminal will connect to.

Name Description
PXI_Trig<n> The basic trigger lines of a PXI or PXIe chassis.
PXI_Star<n> The star trigger lines of a PXI or PXIe chassis. Each star trigger line is a dedicated connection between the system timing slot and one other slot.
spd-note-note
Note  

Each PXI_Star trigger is mapped to a single slot. This mapping is vendor specific. Refer to the hardware documentation to determine the orientation of PXI_Star lines in the chassis.

PFI<n> The PFI connectors on the front panel of the module.
PFI_LVDS<n> The PFI low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) input/output connectors on the front panel of the device.
PXIe_DStarB<n> The differential star trigger lines of the PXIe chassis. Use PXIe_DStarB lines to send trigger signals from the system timing slot to a peripheral slot of the chassis.
PXIe_DStarC The differential star trigger lines of the PXIe chassis. Use PXIe_DStarC lines to send trigger and clock signals from a peripheral slot to the system timing slot of the chassis.

Default: PXI_Trig0

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

