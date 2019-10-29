Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Create Clock Multimode Function (Frequency) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Generates a clock that runs at a custom frequency and duty cycle.

Once you generate a clock in a terminal, you cannot use that terminal for other operations until you clear the clock with Clear Clock or close the session with Close. When you invoke this function, the digital signal on the specified terminal is driven low until the clock starts.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

duty cycle

The desired duty cycle of the clock generated on the specified terminal.

spd-note-note
Note  

Because clocks can be generated only on exact multiples of clock ticks, the requested duty cycle and the actual clock duty cycle may differ slightly. The return value coerced duty cycle returns the actual clock duty cycle.

datatype_icon

frequency

The desired frequency of the clock generated on the specified terminal.

spd-note-note
Note  

Because clocks can be generated only on exact multiples of clock ticks, the requested frequency and the actual clock frequency may differ slightly. The return value coerced frequency returns the actual clock frequency.

datatype_icon

instrument handle in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

terminal

The line you would like to generate the clock on.

You cannot use this line for other operations until you clear the generated clock using Clear Clock or close the session.

datatype_icon

start time

The time to start the generated clock.

This time is synchronized with the board time of the module you use to create the clock.

Default: immediate

datatype_icon

stop time

The board time when to stop the generated clock.

This time is synchronized with the board time of the module you use to create the clock.

Default: never

datatype_icon

error in (no error)

error in (no error) accepts error information wired from VIs previously called. Use this information to decide if any functionality should be bypassed in the event of errors from other VIs.

The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

status

status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

code

code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

source

source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.

datatype_icon

coerced frequency

The actual frequency at which the clock is generated.

datatype_icon

coerced duty cycle

The actual duty cycle at which the clock is generated.

datatype_icon

error out

error out passes error or warning information out of a VI to be used by other VIs.

The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

status

status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

code

code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

datatype_icon

source

source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

