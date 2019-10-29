Create Clock Multimode Function (Frequency) (G Dataflow)

Generates a clock that runs at a custom frequency and duty cycle.
Once you generate a clock in a terminal, you cannot use that terminal for other operations until you clear the clock with Clear Clock or close the session with Close. When you invoke this function, the digital signal on the specified terminal is driven low until the clock starts.
The desired duty cycle of the clock generated on the specified terminal.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
The line you would like to generate the clock on.
You cannot use this line for other operations until you clear the generated clock using Clear Clock or close the session.
The time to start the generated clock.
This time is synchronized with the board time of the module you use to create the clock.
Default: immediate
The board time when to stop the generated clock.
This time is synchronized with the board time of the module you use to create the clock.
Default: never
error in (no error) accepts error information wired from VIs previously called. Use this information to decide if any functionality should be bypassed in the event of errors from other VIs.
The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
The actual frequency at which the clock is generated.
The actual duty cycle at which the clock is generated.
error out passes error or warning information out of a VI to be used by other VIs.
The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
status is either TRUE (X) for an error, or FALSE (checkmark) for no error or a warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
code identifies the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
source specifies the origin of the error or warning. The pop-up option Explain Error (or Explain Warning) gives more information about the error displayed.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application