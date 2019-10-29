Connect Clock Terminals (G Dataflow)

Connects a source clock terminal to a destination clock terminal.
A clock terminal connection is characterized by its source terminal and destination terminal.
For help choosing compatible clock source and destination terminals, refer to Clock Terminal Connections.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The source clock terminal of the clock you would like to connect.
|Name
|Description
|PXI_Clk10
|The 10 MHz backplane clock of the PXI or PXIe chassis.
|ClkIn
|The ClkIn input connector on the front panel of your device.
|Oscillator
|The oscillator of the device specified in the instrument handle terminal.
|DDS Clock
|The DDS signal generated by the device specified in the instrument handle terminal.
|PFI_LVDS<n>
|The PFI low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) input/output connectors on the front panel of the module.
|PXIe_DStarC<n>
|The differential star trigger line of the PXIe chassis. Use DStarC lines to route clock and/or trigger signals from a peripheral slot to a system timing slot.
|PXIe_DStarA
|The differential star trigger line of the PXIe chassis. Use DStarA lines to route clock signals from a system timing slot to a peripheral slot.
The destination clock terminal to which the source terminal connects.
|Name
|Description
|PXI_Clk10_In
|The connector pin used to provide the backplane with a reference 10 MHz signal from the system timing slot. When you connect a signal to this pin, PXI_Clk10 and PXIe_Clk100 are phase-aligned to this reference.
|ClkOut
|The ClkOut connector on the front panel of the module.
|BoardClk
|The timekeeper used to schedule future time events and timestamping on certain modules. BoardClk accepts a 10 MHz reference clock and multiples it by 10 to create a 100 MHz clock for use as a timekeeper.
|PFI_LVDS<n>
|The PFI_LVDS output connector on the front panel of your device.
|PXIe_DStarA<n>
|The differential star trigger line of the PXIe chassis. Use DStarA lines to route clock signals from a system timing slot to a peripheral slot.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application