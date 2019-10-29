Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Sync 19.5 Manual

Adjust Clk10 Phase Voltage (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 19, 2018

Sets the Clk10 phase voltage value to be written to the specified device's non-volatile onboard memory using an external calibration reference.

The value you enter in new voltage is written to the non-volatile onboard memory of the specified device and becomes the new calibration constant if you set action of Close External Calibration to Commit. You must use this function in a session created with Initialize External Calibration.

The Clk10 phase voltage controls the phase between PXI_Clk10 and an external reference clock connected to ClkIn when the specified device is configured to route ClkIn to PXI_Clk10_In. This can be used to minimize the time between the rising edge of the reference clock and PXI_Clk10. You must connect an external calibration reference to the module in order to adjust the default Clk10 phase voltage.

Note  
  • Use Get Clk10 Phase Voltage to return the Clk10 phase voltage value currently stored in the device's non-volatile onboard memory.
  • This function does not immediately change the Clk10 phase voltage. Use the Clk10 Phase Adjust property of niSync Properties to immediately adjust the Clk10 phase voltage.
instrument handle

The session handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies the device to calibrate.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

new voltage

The new Clk10 phase voltage value, in volts, to write to the non-volatile onboard memory of the instrument you are calibrating.

instrument handle out

The session handle you obtained from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies the device you have calibrated.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

old voltage

The Clk10 phase voltage value, in volts, that was last written to the specified device's non-volatile onboard memory.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

