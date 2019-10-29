Adjust Clk10 Phase Voltage (G Dataflow)

Sets the Clk10 phase voltage value to be written to the specified device's non-volatile onboard memory using an external calibration reference.

The value you enter in new voltage is written to the non-volatile onboard memory of the specified device and becomes the new calibration constant if you set action of Close External Calibration to Commit. You must use this function in a session created with Initialize External Calibration.

The Clk10 phase voltage controls the phase between PXI_Clk10 and an external reference clock connected to ClkIn when the specified device is configured to route ClkIn to PXI_Clk10_In. This can be used to minimize the time between the rising edge of the reference clock and PXI_Clk10. You must connect an external calibration reference to the module in order to adjust the default Clk10 phase voltage.

Note Use Get Clk10 Phase Voltage to return the Clk10 phase voltage value currently stored in the device's non-volatile onboard memory.

to return the Clk10 phase voltage value currently stored in the device's non-volatile onboard memory. This function does not immediately change the Clk10 phase voltage. Use the Clk10 Phase Adjust property of niSync Properties to immediately adjust the Clk10 phase voltage.