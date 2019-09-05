Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Measure RIS Distribution Calibration (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 6, 2019

Takes an acquisition from a specified channel and retrieves the initial X value, which includes the time-to-digital conversion.

This node performs the acquisition by calling Read Waveform 2,000 times. The time-digital conversion should be a uniform distribution between two sample points, because triggers should occur randomly. To test this distribution, the distribution of initial X values is created. The percentage of triggers in the smallest bin of this distribution is returned for comparison to a specification to determine if random interleaved sampling (RIS) is operating correctly.

datatype_icon

session in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

maximum time

The maximum time, in milliseconds, to allow for each acquisition.

Default: 10000

datatype_icon

channels

The channel(s) to calibrate.

Channel String Syntax

This input parameter has the following syntax options:

  • A single channel, such as 0
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7
  • All channels, which is designated by an empty string
  • A combination of channels from multiple instruments, such as PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3
spd-note-note
Note  

The order of channels in a list is important. The attributes are set on the channels in the order they occur in the string.

datatype_icon

distribution size

The number of bins in the initial x distribution.

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

datatype_icon

minimum bin percent

The percent of triggers in the minimum bin. Valid values are between 0 and 100.0

datatype_icon

distribution array

The distribution of trigger times.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

