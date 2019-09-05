Initialize With Options (G Dataflow)

option string

The initial value of certain properties for the session.

The details section lists the properties and the name you use in this parameter to identify the property.

Property Names Name Attribute Defined Constant Default Value RangeCheck niScope»Inherent IVI Settings»User Options»Range Check True Cache niScope»Inherent IVI Settings»User Options»Range Check True Simulate niScope»Inherent IVI Settings»User Options»Simulate False RecordCoercions niScope»Inherent IVI Settings»User Options»Record Value Coercions False QueryInstrStatus niScope»Inherent IVI Settings»User Options»Query Instrument Status True

Using the DriverSetup Flag You can use the DriverSetup flag to simulate a device, attach an accessory to your device session, or load a bitfile to a device FPGA. To simulate a device, specify the model and board type you wish to simulate. For example, Simulate = 1 , DriverSetup = Model:5122; BoardType:PXI will simulate an NI 5122.

, will simulate an NI 5122. To attach an accessory to the device session, specify the name given to the accessory by MAX. For example, DriverSetup = Accessory:Dev1 will attach the accessory named "Dev1" in MAX to your device session.

Default: Simulate=0,RangeCheck=1,Cache=1