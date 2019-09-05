Initialize With Options (G Dataflow)

Performs initialization actions with extra options.
This node performs the following initialization actions:
You can create sessions that include multiple instruments of the same model and in the same chassis. This automatically synchronizes all channels of the included instruments, simplifying your test program development and maintenance.
The initial value of certain properties for the session.
The details section lists the properties and the name you use in this parameter to identify the property.
Property Names
Using the DriverSetup Flag
You can use the DriverSetup flag to simulate a device, attach an accessory to your device session, or load a bitfile to a device FPGA.
Default: Simulate=0,RangeCheck=1,Cache=1
The device name assigned by Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) to an NI-SCOPE instrument, for example, PXI1Slot3, where PXI1Slot3 is an instrument resource name.
Multi-Instrument Sessions
This parameter accepts a comma-delimited list of strings in the form PXI1Slot3,PXI1Slot4 where PXI1Slot3 is one instrument resource name and PXI1Slot4 is another. You can only specify multiple instruments of identical model numbers, bus types, channel counts, and onboard memory sizes. The instruments must be in the same chassis.
Resource Name Syntax Examples
Syntax Example Notes
NI-DAQmx device names are not case-sensitive. However, all IVI names, such as logical names, are case-sensitive. If you use logical names, driver session names, or virtual names in your program, you must make sure that the name you use matches the name in the IVI Configuration Store file exactly, without any variations in the case of the characters.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Verifies that the digitizer you initialize is supported by NI-SCOPE.
NI-SCOPE automatically performs this query, so setting this parameter is not necessary.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application