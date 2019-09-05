Get Frequency Response (G Dataflow)

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally. If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out. If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.