Fetch (Multi Waveform » 2D Complex DBL) (G Dataflow)

Retrieves data from multiple channels and records.
This function returns a two-dimensional array of complex, scaled waveforms.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The channel(s) from which to acquire data.
Channel String Syntax
The maximum number of samples to fetch for each waveform.
This function reads the actual record length and attempts to acquire all available samples. If the function fails to complete within the timeout period, the function returns an error. If the acquisition finishes with fewer points than requested, some devices return partial data if the acquisition finished, was aborted, or a timeout of 0 was used.
Fetching All Available Samples
Use -1 for this parameter if you want to fetch all available samples.
Default: -1
The time, in seconds, to wait for the data to be acquired.
Alternate Uses
Use 0 for this parameter to fetch whatever is currently available. Use -1 for this parameter to imply an infinite timeout.
Default: 5
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
A two-dimensional array of waveforms.
The 2D array includes waveforms from multiple channels, records, and acquisition types. For example, if the acquisition type is normal, there is one waveform per channel per record. For example, if the acquisition type is normal, there is one waveform per channel per record. If you call Fetch during a normal acquisition with the channel string "0,1" and the record number set to -1, the order of the output is:
record 0, channel 0
record 0, channel 1
record 1, channel 0
record 1, channel 1
The order of the channels is the order specified by the channels parameter.
The timing and scaling information about the waveform.
The timestamp, in seconds, of the first fetched sample. This timestamp is comparable between records and acquisitions; devices that do not support this parameter use 0 for this output.
The time, in seconds, from the trigger to the first sample in the acquired waveform.
The time, in seconds, between two samples in the acquired waveform.
The offset factor of the given channel. Use for scaling binary data with the following formula:voltage = binary data x gain factor + offset
The gain factor of the given channel.Use for scaling binary data with the following formula: voltage = binary data × gain factor + offset.
A reserved value. Do not use.
A reserved value. Do not use.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application