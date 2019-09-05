Fetch (Multi Waveform » 1D Cluster Complex DBL) (G Dataflow)

waveform

An array of clusters, each containing the initial time value, time increment, and waveform array. The initial time value in the cluster is the value relative to the trigger. The relative initial time value is the time from the trigger to the first point so the trigger always occurs at time equals zero.

The array of clusters includes waveforms from multiple channels, records, and acquisition types. For example, if the acquisition type is normal, there is one waveform per channel per record. If you call Fetch during a normal acquisition with the channel string "0,1", the order of the output is:

record 0, channel 0,

record 0, channel 1,

record 1, channel 0,

record 1, channel 1

The order of the channels is the order specified by channels.

t0 The initial time value relative to the trigger, such that the trigger always occurs at time equals zero.

dt The time interval between two samples in the waveform. This value is 1 / sampling rate for time-domain acquisitions.