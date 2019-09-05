Export Signal (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Using Export Signal Parameters

The signal parameter specifies what condition causes the digitizer to generate the signal. The output terminal parameter specifies where to send the signal on the hardware (such as a PFI connector or RTSI line).

Single and Multiple Instances

In cases where multiple instances of a particular signal exist, use signal identifier to specify which instance to control. For normal events, only one instance exists and you should leave signal identifier set to None. You can call this node multiple times and set each available line to a different signal.

Unprogramming a Line

To unprogram a specific line on a device, call this node, with the signal you no longer want to export and set output terminal to None.