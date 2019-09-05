Export Attribute Configuration (Export Attribute Configuration File) (G Dataflow)

Exports the attribute configuration of the session to the specified file.
This node verifies that the attributes you have configured for the session are valid. If the configuration is invalid, this node returns an error.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Absolute path to a placeholder file you must create to contain the attribute configuration you want to export.
If you specify an empty or relative path, this node returns an error.
Default file extension: .niscopeconfig
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
When exporting and importing configurations between NI-SCOPE sessions that were both initialized with multiple instruments, the configurations of the exporting instruments are mapped to the importing instruments in the order you specify in the resource name input to the Initialize With Options node for each session.
For example, if your entry for resource name is PXI1Slot1,PXI1Slot2 for the exporting session and PXI2Slot2,PXI2Slot3 for the importing session:
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application