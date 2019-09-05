Configure Trigger (Software) (G Dataflow)

Configures common properties for software triggering.
Call Send Software Trigger Edge when you want the reference trigger to occur.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The length of time the digitizer waits after detecting a trigger before enabling NI-SCOPE to detect another trigger.
Default: 0.00
The length of time the digitizer waits after it receives the trigger to start acquiring data.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
When you initiate an acquisition, the trigger system operates in the following manner:
You specify configuration parameters such as the trigger source and trigger delay with each Configure Trigger instance. Additionally, you can adjust the amount of pretrigger and posttrigger samples using reference position in Configure Horizontal Timing. The default is half the record length.
For multirecord acquisitions, all records after the first record are started based on the setting of the Advance Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application
Hardware Support:
This node does not support the following hardware: PXIe-5622