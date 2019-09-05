Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Configure Trigger (Analog » Window) (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Configures common properties for window triggering.

A window trigger occurs when a signal enters or leaves a window you specify with high level or low level.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

trigger coupling

The method used to couple the trigger signal.

Name Value Description
AC 0 Couples the trigger signal with an AC current.
DC 1 Couples the trigger signal with a DC current.
HF Reject 3 Couples the trigger signal with a high frequency reject filter.
LF Reject 4 Couples the trigger signal with a low frequency reject filter.
AC Plus HF Reject 1001 Couples the trigger signal with an AC current and a high frequency reject filter.

Default: DC

datatype_icon

trigger window mode

Specifies whether the trigger should occur when the signal is entering or leaving a window.

datatype_icon

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

trigger source

The source you want the digitizer to monitor for a trigger.

Name Description
Channel 0 Monitors Channel 0 for a trigger signal.
Channel 1 Monitors Channel 1 for a trigger signal.
Channel 2 Monitors Channel 2 for a trigger signal.
Channel 3 Monitors Channel 3 for a trigger signal.
Channel 4 Monitors Channel 4 for a trigger signal.
Channel 5 Monitors Channel 5 for a trigger signal.
Channel 6 Monitors Channel 6 for a trigger signal.
Channel 7 Monitors Channel 7 for a trigger signal.
External TRIG Monitors an external trigger input for a trigger signal.

Default: Channel 0

datatype_icon

low level

The voltage threshold for the digitizer to use for low triggering.

datatype_icon

high level

The voltage threshold for the digitizer to use for high triggering.

datatype_icon

trigger holdoff

The length of time the digitizer waits after detecting a trigger before enabling NI-SCOPE to detect another trigger.

Default: 0.00

datatype_icon

trigger delay

The length of time the digitizer waits after it receives the trigger to start acquiring data.

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Trigger System Operation

When you initiate an acquisition, the trigger system operates in the following manner:

  • The digitizer waits for the start trigger, which is configured through the Start Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.
  • Upon receiving the start trigger, the digitizer begins sampling pretrigger points.
  • After the digitizer finishes sampling pretrigger points, the digitizer waits for a reference (stop) trigger that you specify with an instance of Configure Trigger.
  • Upon receiving the reference trigger and then after completing posttrigger sampling, the digitizer finishes the acquisition.

You specify configuration parameters such as the trigger source and trigger delay with each Configure Trigger instance. Additionally, you can adjust the amount of pretrigger and posttrigger samples using reference position in Configure Horizontal Timing. The default is half the record length.

For multirecord acquisitions, all records after the first record are started based on the setting of the Advance Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.

spd-note-note
Note  

Some features are not supported by all digitizers.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Hardware Support:

This node does not support the following hardware:

  • PXIe-5160
  • PXIe-5162
  • PXIe-5185
  • PXIe-5186
  • PXIe-5622

