Configure Trigger (Analog » Glitch) (G Dataflow)

Configures common properties for glitch triggering.
A glitch trigger occurs when a pulse that crosses a vertical threshold you specify and with a polarity you specify also has a width that is either greater than or less than a duration you specify.
The glitch duration, in seconds, to be used in combination with the glitch condition that triggers the oscilloscope.
The oscilloscope triggers when it detects a pulse of duration either less than or greater than this value depending on the value of glitch condition.
Default: 0.0
The method used to couple the trigger signal.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|AC
|0
|Couples the trigger signal with an AC current.
|DC
|1
|Couples the trigger signal with a DC current.
|HF Reject
|3
|Couples the trigger signal with a high frequency reject filter.
|LF Reject
|4
|Couples the trigger signal with a low frequency reject filter.
|AC Plus HF Reject
|1001
|Couples the trigger signal with an AC current and a high frequency reject filter.
Default: DC
Polarity of the pulses that trigger the oscilloscope.
|Name
|Description
|Positive
|Triggers on pulses of positive polarity.
|Negative
|Triggers on pulses of negative polarity.
|Either
|Triggers on pulses of positive or negative polarity.
Default: Positive
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
The source you want the digitizer to monitor for a trigger.
|Name
|Description
|Channel 0
|Monitors Channel 0 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 1
|Monitors Channel 1 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 2
|Monitors Channel 2 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 3
|Monitors Channel 3 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 4
|Monitors Channel 4 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 5
|Monitors Channel 5 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 6
|Monitors Channel 6 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 7
|Monitors Channel 7 for a trigger signal.
|External TRIG
|Monitors an external trigger input for a trigger signal.
Default: Channel 0
The voltage threshold for the trigger.
Default: 0.00
Whether the oscilloscope triggers on pulses of duration less than or greater than the specified width.
|Name
|Description
|Greater Than
|Triggers on glitches of pulse width greater than the specified width.
|Less Than
|Triggers on glitches of pulse width less than the specified width.
Default: Greater Than
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The length of time the digitizer waits after detecting a trigger before enabling NI-SCOPE to detect another trigger.
Default: 0.00
The length of time the digitizer waits after it receives the trigger to start acquiring data.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
When you initiate an acquisition, the trigger system operates in the following manner:
You specify configuration parameters such as the trigger source and trigger delay with each Configure Trigger instance. Additionally, you can adjust the amount of pretrigger and posttrigger samples using reference position in Configure Horizontal Timing. The default is half the record length.
For multirecord acquisitions, all records after the first record are started based on the setting of the Advance Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.