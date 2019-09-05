Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Configure Horizontal Timing (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Configures the common properties of the horizontal subsystem for a single record or multi-record acquisition.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

enforce realtime

A Boolean value that indicates whether the digitizer enforces real-time measurements or allows equivalent-time (RIS) measurements.

True Allow real-time acquisitions only.
False Allow real-time and RIS acquisitions.

Default: True

datatype_icon

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

minimum sample rate

The sample rate for the acquisition.

Default: 20,000,000

datatype_icon

reference position

The position of the Reference Event in the waveform record as a percentage of the record.

Default: 50

datatype_icon

number of records

The number of records to acquire.

Default: 1

datatype_icon

minimum record length

The minimum number of points you need in the record for each channel. The value must be greater than 1 and is limited by available memory.

Default: 1000

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

