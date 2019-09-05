Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Configure Clock (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Configures the properties for synchronizing the digitizer to an external clock or sending the digitizer's clock output to be used as a synchronizing clock for other devices.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

clock sync pulse source

The line on which either the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse is sent or received. This line should be the same for all devices to be synchronized.

Name Value Description
RTSI 0 0 Uses the RTSI 0 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
RTSI 1 1 Uses the RTSI 1 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
RTSI 2 2 Uses the RTSI 2 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
RTSI 3 3 Uses the RTSI 3 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
RTSI 4 4 Uses the RTSI 4 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
RTSI 5 5 Uses the RTSI 5 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
RTSI 6 6 Uses the RTSI 6 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
PFI 1 7 Uses the PFI 1 terminal to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
PFI 2 8 Uses the PFI 2 terminal to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
Internal 9 Uses an internal line to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.

Default: Internal

datatype_icon

master enabled

A Boolean value that specifies whether the device is a master or a slave.

The master device is typically the originator of the trigger signal and the clock sync pulse. For a standalone device, set this parameter to False.

True Sets the specified device as a master.
False Sets the specified device as a slave.
datatype_icon

input clock source

The input source for the PLL reference clock to which the digitizer is phase-locked.

Name Value Description
None 0 No input source for the PLL reference clock.
RTSI Clock 1 Uses the RTSI clock as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
PFI 0 6 Uses the PFI 0 input as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
PFI 1 2 Uses the PFI 1 input as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
PFI 2 3 Uses the PFI 2 input as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
PXI Clock 4 Uses the clock of a PXI chassis as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
External 5 Uses an external clock as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
Clock In 7 Uses the ClkIn connector as the input source for the PLL reference clock.

Default: None

datatype_icon

output clock source

The output source for the PLL reference clock to which another digitizer's sample clock can be phase-locked.

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

