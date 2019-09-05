Configure Clock (G Dataflow)

Configures the properties for synchronizing the digitizer to an external clock or sending the digitizer's clock output to be used as a synchronizing clock for other devices.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The line on which either the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse is sent or received. This line should be the same for all devices to be synchronized.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|RTSI 0
|0
|Uses the RTSI 0 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|RTSI 1
|1
|Uses the RTSI 1 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|RTSI 2
|2
|Uses the RTSI 2 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|RTSI 3
|3
|Uses the RTSI 3 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|RTSI 4
|4
|Uses the RTSI 4 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|RTSI 5
|5
|Uses the RTSI 5 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|RTSI 6
|6
|Uses the RTSI 6 bus to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|PFI 1
|7
|Uses the PFI 1 terminal to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|PFI 2
|8
|Uses the PFI 2 terminal to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
|Internal
|9
|Uses an internal line to send or receive the sample clock or the one-time sync pulse.
Default: Internal
A Boolean value that specifies whether the device is a master or a slave.
The master device is typically the originator of the trigger signal and the clock sync pulse. For a standalone device, set this parameter to False.
|True
|Sets the specified device as a master.
|False
|Sets the specified device as a slave.
The input source for the PLL reference clock to which the digitizer is phase-locked.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|None
|0
|No input source for the PLL reference clock.
|RTSI Clock
|1
|Uses the RTSI clock as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
|PFI 0
|6
|Uses the PFI 0 input as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
|PFI 1
|2
|Uses the PFI 1 input as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
|PFI 2
|3
|Uses the PFI 2 input as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
|PXI Clock
|4
|Uses the clock of a PXI chassis as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
|External
|5
|Uses an external clock as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
|Clock In
|7
|Uses the ClkIn connector as the input source for the PLL reference clock.
Default: None
The output source for the PLL reference clock to which another digitizer's sample clock can be phase-locked.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application