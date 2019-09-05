Configure Acquisition (G Dataflow)

acquisition type

The manner in which the oscilloscope acquires data and fills the waveform record.

Not all oscilloscopes support all acquisition types.

Name Value Description Normal 0 Sets the oscilloscope to normal resolution mode. The oscilloscope can use real-time sampling or equivalent-time sampling. Flex Res 1 Sets legacy oscilloscopes to flexible resolution mode, if supported. DDC 3 Sets legacy oscilloscopes to DDC mode, if supported. Note To use DDC mode for the PXI/PCI-5142 or PXIe-5622, set this parameter to Normal and set the DDC Enabled property to True.

Default: Normal