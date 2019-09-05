Close External Calibration (G Dataflow)

Closes an external calibration session. You must call this node each time you call Initialize External Calibration, even if an error occurs during calibration.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The action to take with the calibration constants.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Store Calibration
|0
|Stores the new calibration constants in the EEPROM. For most digitizers, the current system date and the incremented calibration count are also stored. For SMC-based digitizers, the current system date and the onboard temperature are also stored.
|Abort Calibration
|1
|Closes the session and discards any new calibration constants. Some devices may write to the EEPROM during calibration, in which case this action restores the EEPROM to its original state.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application