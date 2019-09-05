Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Clear Waveform Measurement Stats (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 6, 2019

Clears the waveform statistics on the channel and measurement you specify.

Clears the statistical information and the multi-acquisition array measurements. Every time a measurement is called, the statistics information is updated, including the min, max, mean, standard deviation, and number of updates.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

channels

The channel(s) from which to acquire data.

Channel String Syntax

This input parameter has the following syntax options:
  • A single channel, such as 0
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7
  • A combination of channels from multiple instruments, such as PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3
spd-note-note
Note  

The order of channels in a list is important. The data for each channel is returned in the order the channels occur in the list.

datatype_icon

clearable measurement

The measurement for which to clear the statistics.

Name Value Description
All Measurements 10000 Clears all measurements.
Multi Acq. Voltage Histogram 4004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_ACQ_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM C or C++ command.
Multi Acq. Time Histogram 4005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_TIME_HISTOGRAM C or C++ command.
Multi Acq. Average 4016 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_ACQ_AVERAGE C or C++ command.
Frequency 2 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FREQUENCY C or C++ command.1.0 divided by the frequency, in hertz.
Average Frequency 1016 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_FREQUENCY C or C++ command.1.0 divided by the average period.
FFT Frequency 1008 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_FREQUENCY C or C++ command.
Period 3 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PERIOD C or C++ command.
Average Period 1015 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_PERIOD C or C++ command.
Rise Time 0 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_TIME C or C++ command.
Fall Time 1 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_TIME command.
Rising Slew Rate 1010 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command.
Falling Slew Rate 1011 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command.
Overshoot 18 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_OVERSHOOT C or C++ command.
Preshoot 19 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PRESHOOT C or C++ command.
Voltage RMS 4 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_RMS C or C++ command.
Voltage Cycle RMS 4 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_RMS C or C++ command.
AC Estimate 1012 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command.
FFT Amplitude 1009 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command.
Voltage Average 10 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_AVERAGE C or C++ command.
Voltage Cycle Average 17 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_AVERAGE
DC Estimate 1013 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command.
Voltage Max 6 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MAX C or C++ command.
Voltage Min 7 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MIN C or C++ command.
Voltage Peak-to-Peak 5 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.
Voltage High 8 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HIGH C or C++ command.
Voltage Low 9 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_LOW C or C++ command.
Voltage Amplitude 15 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command.
Voltage Top 1007 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_TOP C or C++ command.
Voltage Base 1006 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE C or C++ command.
Voltage Base to Top 1017 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE_TO_TOP C or C++ command.
Negative Width 11 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_NEG C or C++ Command.
Positive Width 12 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_POS C or C++ command.
Negative Duty Cycle 13 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DUTY_CYCLE_NEG C or C++ command.
Positive Duty Cycle 14 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DUTY_CYCLE_POS C or C++ command.
Integral 1005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_INTEGRAL C or C++ command.
Area 1003 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AREA C or C++ command.
Cycle Area 1004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_CYCLE_AREA C or C++ command.
Time Delay 1014 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_DELAY C or C++ command
Phase Delay 1018 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PHASE_DELAY C or C++ command.
Low Ref Volts 1000 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_LOW_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.
Mid Ref Volts 1001 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MID_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.
High Ref Volts 1002 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_HIGH_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Mean 2000 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Stdev 2001 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_STDEV C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Median 2003 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEDIAN C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Mode 2010 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command.
Volt Hist. Max 2005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Min 2006 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Peak-to-Peak 2002 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Mean + Stdev 2007 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev 2008 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev 2009 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. Hits 2004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command.
Volt. Hist. New Hits 2011 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_NEW_HITS C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Mean 3000 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Stdev 3001 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_STDEV C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Median 3003 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEDIAN C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Mode 3010 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Max 3005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Min 3006 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Peak-to-Peak 3002 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Mean + Stdev 3007 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev 3008 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev 3009 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command.
Time Hist. Hits 3004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command.
Time Hist. New Hits 3011 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_NEW_HITS C or C++ command.

Default: All Measurements

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics