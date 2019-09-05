Clear Waveform Measurement Stats (G Dataflow)

Clears the waveform statistics on the channel and measurement you specify.
Clears the statistical information and the multi-acquisition array measurements. Every time a measurement is called, the statistics information is updated, including the min, max, mean, standard deviation, and number of updates.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The channel(s) from which to acquire data.
Channel String Syntax
The measurement for which to clear the statistics.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|All Measurements
|10000
|Clears all measurements.
|Multi Acq. Voltage Histogram
|4004
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_ACQ_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM C or C++ command.
|Multi Acq. Time Histogram
|4005
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_TIME_HISTOGRAM C or C++ command.
|Multi Acq. Average
|4016
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_ACQ_AVERAGE C or C++ command.
|Frequency
|2
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FREQUENCY C or C++ command.1.0 divided by the frequency, in hertz.
|Average Frequency
|1016
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_FREQUENCY C or C++ command.1.0 divided by the average period.
|FFT Frequency
|1008
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_FREQUENCY C or C++ command.
|Period
|3
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PERIOD C or C++ command.
|Average Period
|1015
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_PERIOD C or C++ command.
|Rise Time
|0
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_TIME C or C++ command.
|Fall Time
|1
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_TIME command.
|Rising Slew Rate
|1010
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command.
|Falling Slew Rate
|1011
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command.
|Overshoot
|18
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_OVERSHOOT C or C++ command.
|Preshoot
|19
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PRESHOOT C or C++ command.
|Voltage RMS
|4
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_RMS C or C++ command.
|Voltage Cycle RMS
|4
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_RMS C or C++ command.
|AC Estimate
|1012
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command.
|FFT Amplitude
|1009
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command.
|Voltage Average
|10
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_AVERAGE C or C++ command.
|Voltage Cycle Average
|17
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_AVERAGE
|DC Estimate
|1013
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command.
|Voltage Max
|6
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MAX C or C++ command.
|Voltage Min
|7
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MIN C or C++ command.
|Voltage Peak-to-Peak
|5
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.
|Voltage High
|8
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HIGH C or C++ command.
|Voltage Low
|9
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_LOW C or C++ command.
|Voltage Amplitude
|15
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command.
|Voltage Top
|1007
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_TOP C or C++ command.
|Voltage Base
|1006
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE C or C++ command.
|Voltage Base to Top
|1017
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE_TO_TOP C or C++ command.
|Negative Width
|11
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_NEG C or C++ Command.
|Positive Width
|12
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_POS C or C++ command.
|Negative Duty Cycle
|13
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DUTY_CYCLE_NEG C or C++ command.
|Positive Duty Cycle
|14
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DUTY_CYCLE_POS C or C++ command.
|Integral
|1005
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_INTEGRAL C or C++ command.
|Area
|1003
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AREA C or C++ command.
|Cycle Area
|1004
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_CYCLE_AREA C or C++ command.
|Time Delay
|1014
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_DELAY C or C++ command
|Phase Delay
|1018
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PHASE_DELAY C or C++ command.
|Low Ref Volts
|1000
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_LOW_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.
|Mid Ref Volts
|1001
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MID_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.
|High Ref Volts
|1002
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_HIGH_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Mean
|2000
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Stdev
|2001
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Median
|2003
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEDIAN C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Mode
|2010
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command.
|Volt Hist. Max
|2005
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Min
|2006
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Peak-to-Peak
|2002
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Mean + Stdev
|2007
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev
|2008
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev
|2009
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. Hits
|2004
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command.
|Volt. Hist. New Hits
|2011
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_NEW_HITS C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Mean
|3000
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Stdev
|3001
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Median
|3003
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEDIAN C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Mode
|3010
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Max
|3005
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Min
|3006
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Peak-to-Peak
|3002
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Mean + Stdev
|3007
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev
|3008
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev
|3009
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. Hits
|3004
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command.
|Time Hist. New Hits
|3011
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_NEW_HITS C or C++ command.
Default: All Measurements
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application