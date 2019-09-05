Clear Waveform Measurement Stats (G Dataflow)

All Measurements 10000 Clears all measurements.

Multi Acq. Voltage Histogram 4004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_ACQ_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM C or C++ command.

Multi Acq. Time Histogram 4005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_TIME_HISTOGRAM C or C++ command.

Multi Acq. Average 4016 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MULTI_ACQ_AVERAGE C or C++ command.

Frequency 2 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FREQUENCY C or C++ command. 1.0 divided by the frequency, in hertz.

Average Frequency 1016 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_FREQUENCY C or C++ command. 1.0 divided by the average period.

FFT Frequency 1008 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_FREQUENCY C or C++ command.

Period 3 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PERIOD C or C++ command.

Average Period 1015 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_PERIOD C or C++ command.

Rise Time 0 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_TIME C or C++ command.

Fall Time 1 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_TIME command.

Rising Slew Rate 1010 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command.

Falling Slew Rate 1011 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command.

Overshoot 18 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_OVERSHOOT C or C++ command.

Preshoot 19 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PRESHOOT C or C++ command.

Voltage RMS 4 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_RMS C or C++ command.

Voltage Cycle RMS 4 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_RMS C or C++ command.

AC Estimate 1012 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command.

FFT Amplitude 1009 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command.

Voltage Average 10 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_AVERAGE C or C++ command.

Voltage Cycle Average 17 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_AVERAGE

DC Estimate 1013 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command.

Voltage Max 6 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MAX C or C++ command.

Voltage Min 7 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MIN C or C++ command.

Voltage Peak-to-Peak 5 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.

Voltage High 8 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HIGH C or C++ command.

Voltage Low 9 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_LOW C or C++ command.

Voltage Amplitude 15 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command.

Voltage Top 1007 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_TOP C or C++ command.

Voltage Base 1006 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE C or C++ command.

Voltage Base to Top 1017 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE_TO_TOP C or C++ command.

Negative Width 11 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_NEG C or C++ Command.

Positive Width 12 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_POS C or C++ command.

Negative Duty Cycle 13 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DUTY_CYCLE_NEG C or C++ command.

Positive Duty Cycle 14 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DUTY_CYCLE_POS C or C++ command.

Integral 1005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_INTEGRAL C or C++ command.

Area 1003 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AREA C or C++ command.

Cycle Area 1004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_CYCLE_AREA C or C++ command.

Time Delay 1014 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_DELAY C or C++ command

Phase Delay 1018 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PHASE_DELAY C or C++ command.

Low Ref Volts 1000 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_LOW_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.

Mid Ref Volts 1001 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MID_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.

High Ref Volts 1002 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_HIGH_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Mean 2000 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Stdev 2001 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_STDEV C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Median 2003 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEDIAN C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Mode 2010 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command.

Volt Hist. Max 2005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Min 2006 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Peak-to-Peak 2002 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Mean + Stdev 2007 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev 2008 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev 2009 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. Hits 2004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command.

Volt. Hist. New Hits 2011 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_NEW_HITS C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Mean 3000 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Stdev 3001 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_STDEV C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Median 3003 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEDIAN C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Mode 3010 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Max 3005 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Min 3006 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Peak-to-Peak 3002 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Mean + Stdev 3007 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev 3008 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev 3009 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command.

Time Hist. Hits 3004 Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command.