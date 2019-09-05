CableSense Signal Start (G Dataflow)

Generates the CableSense signal on all channels of an oscilloscope for which the signal is enabled, as configured by the CableSense Mode property.

Note The input impedance of the channel(s) to convey the CableSense signal must be set to 50 Ω.

You can call this node only during an acquisition. If you call this node while your oscilloscope is not acquiring, NI-SCOPE generates an error.