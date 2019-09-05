Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Auto Setup (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Automatically configures the oscilloscope.

When you call this node, the oscilloscope senses the input signal and automatically configures many of the instrument settings. If a signal is detected on a channel, the driver chooses the smallest available vertical range that is larger than the signal range. For example, if the signal is a 1.2 Vpk-pk sine wave, and the device supports 1 V and 2 V vertical ranges, the driver will choose the 2 V vertical range for that channel.

If no signal is found on any analog input channel, a warning is returned and all channels are enabled. A channel is considered to have a signal present if the signal is at least 10% of the smallest vertical range available for that channel.

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Settings Changed by Auto Setup

This node changes the following settings to the following values:

General Settings Value
Acquisition Mode Normal
Reference Clock Internal
Vertical Settings Value
Vertical Coupling AC (when AC is supported; otherwise DC)
Vertical Bandwidth Full
Vertical Range Changed by Auto Setup
Vertical Offset 0 V
Probe Attenuation Unchanged by Auto Setup
Input Impedance Unchanged by Auto Setup
Horizontal Settings Value
Sample Rate Changed by Auto Setup
Min Record Length Changed by Auto Setup
Enforce Realtime True
Number of Records 1
Triggering Settings Value
Trigger Type Edge if signal present, otherwise immediate.
Trigger Channel Lowest numbered channel with a signal present.
Trigger Slope Positive
Trigger Coupling DC
Reference Position 50%
Trigger Level 50% of signal on trigger channel
Trigger Delay 0
Trigger Holdoff 0
Trigger Output None

PXIe-5185 and PXIe-5186 Unique Behavior

Because PXIe-5185 and PXIe-5186 modules have two physical connectors (50 Ω input impedance, 1 MΩ input impedance) for each channel, this node has unique behavior for these modules.

When you use niScope Properties to specify the input impedance on either channel or both channels, this node searches for a signal on only that input connector. If no signal is detected, NI-SCOPE returns a warning and both channels are enabled for the input impedance specified.

If you do not specify an input impedance, this node searches for a signal on both input connectors (first on the 50 Ω input connector, then on the 1 MΩ input connector). If NI-SCOPE detects a signal on the 50 Ω connector (default), then it uses that signal. If NI-SCOPE does not detect a signal on the 50 Ω connector, then it searches the 1 MΩ connector for a signal. If a signal is not detected on any connectors, NI-SCOPE returns a warning and both channels are enabled with 50 Ω impedance.

