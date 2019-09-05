Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Oscilloscopes

Version:
Last Modified: August 1, 2019

This product supports the following PXI Oscilloscopes:

  • PXI-5105
  • PXIe-5105
  • PXIe-5110
  • PXIe-5111
  • PXIe-5113
  • PXI-5114
  • PXIe-5114
  • PXI-5122
  • PXIe-5122
  • PXI-5124
  • PXI-5142
  • PXI-5152
  • PXI-5153
  • PXI-5154
  • PXI-5922
  • PXIe-5160
  • PXIe-5162
  • PXIe-5163
  • PXIe-5164
  • PXIe-5170
  • PXIe-5171
  • PXIe-5172
  • PXIe-5185
  • PXIe-5186

This product supports the PXIe-5622 PXI IF Digitizer.

This product supports the following Oscilloscope Devices:

  • PCI-5105
  • PCI-5114
  • PCI-5122
  • PCI-5124
  • PCI-5142
  • PCI-5152
  • PCI-5153
  • PCI-5154
  • PCI-5922
  • USB-5132
  • USB-5133

