NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel and InstrumentStudio

When you install NI-SCOPE on a 64-bit system, you can monitor, control, and record measurements from supported devices using InstrumentStudio. InstrumentStudio is a software-based front panel application that allows you to perform interactive measurements on several different device types in a single program.

Note InstrumentStudio is supported only on 64-bit systems. If you are using a 32-bit system, use your driver's specific soft front panel instead of InstrumentStudio.

From the Windows start menu, select National Instruments» [Driver] Soft Front Panel for NI-SCOPE devices. From the Windows start menu, select National Instruments» InstrumentStudio [year]. This launches InstrumentStudio and runs a soft front panel populated with devices detected on your system. From Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), select a device and then click Test Panels.... This launches InstrumentStudio and runs a soft front panel for the device you selected. InstrumentStudio is automatically installed when you install the NI-SCOPE driver. You can access InstrumentStudio in one of the following ways:

For more information on using InstrumentStudio, refer to the InstrumentStudio Manual.