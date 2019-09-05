Send Software Trigger Edge (G Dataflow)

session in Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options. error in Error conditions that occur before this node runs. The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior. Standard Error Behavior Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way. error in does not contain an error error in contains an error If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally. If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out. If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out. Default: No error trigger type The type of trigger to send to the digitizer. Name Value Description Start Trigger 0 Sends the start trigger to the digitizer. Arm Reference Trigger 1 Sends the arm reference trigger to the digitizer. Reference Trigger 2 Sends the reference trigger to the digitizer. Advance Trigger 3 Sends the advance trigger to the digitizer. session out Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program. error out Error information. The node produces this output according to standard error behavior. Standard Error Behavior Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way. error in does not contain an error error in contains an error If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally. If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out. If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Using with Configure Trigger If you called the Software mode of Configure Trigger , call this node when you want the reference trigger to occur. If you have configured an Acquisition Arm Source, an Arm Reference Trigger Source, or an Advance Trigger Source, call this node when you want to send the corresponding trigger to the digitizer.