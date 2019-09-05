Measure RIS Distribution Calibration (G Dataflow)

Takes an acquisition from a specified channel and retrieves the initial X value, which includes the time-to-digital conversion.

This node performs the acquisition by calling Read Waveform 2,000 times. The time-digital conversion should be a uniform distribution between two sample points, because triggers should occur randomly. To test this distribution, the distribution of initial X values is created. The percentage of triggers in the smallest bin of this distribution is returned for comparison to a specification to determine if random interleaved sampling (RIS) is operating correctly.