Is Device Ready (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Returns whether or not the device is ready to be used.

resource name

The device name assigned by Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

Resource Name Syntax Examples

Example Device Type Syntax
1 NI-DAQmx device myDAQmxDevice (myDAQmxDevice = device name)
2 NI-DAQmx device DAQ::myDAQmxDevice (myDAQmxDevice = device name)
3 NI-DAQmx device DAQ::2 (2 = device name)
4 IVI logical name or IVI virtual name myLogicalName (myLogicalName = name)

Syntax Example Notes

  1. For NI-DAQmx devices, the syntax is just the device name specified in MAX. Typical default names for NI-DAQmx devices in MAX are Dev1 or PXI1Slot1. You can rename an NI-DAQmx device by right-clicking on the name in MAX and entering a new name.
  2. An alternative syntax for NI-DAQmx devices consists of DAQ::NI-DAQmx device name. This naming convention allows you to use an NI-DAQmx device in an application that was originally designed for a Traditional NI-DAQ device.
  3. If the application expects DAQ::1, you can rename the NI-DAQmx device to 1 in MAX and pass in DAQ::1 for the resource name, as shown in this example.
  4. You can also pass in the name of an IVI logical name or an IVI virtual name configured with the IVI Configuration utility. A logical name identifies a particular virtual instrument. A virtual name identifies a specific device and specifies the initial settings for the session.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    NI-DAQmx device names are not case-sensitive. However, all IVI names, such as logical names, are case-sensitive. If you use logical names, driver session names, or virtual names in your program, you must make sure that the name you use matches the name in the IVI Configuration Store file exactly, without any variations in the case of the characters.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

session out

Identifies a particular instrument session.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

device ready?

A Boolean value that returns whether or not the device is ready to be used.

True The device is ready to be used.
False The device is not ready to be used.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

