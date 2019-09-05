Initialize External Calibration (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The password must match the password in the device's EEPROM to produce a valid calibration session. The default password for most digitizers is an empty string. The default password for SMC-based devices is NI.

NI-DAQmx device names are not case-sensitive. However, all IVI names, such as logical names, are case-sensitive. If you use logical names, driver session names, or virtual names in your program, you must make sure that the name you use matches the name in the IVI Configuration Store file exactly, without any variations in the case of the characters.

Working with Session Handles

All other calibration nodes, such as verification and fetch nodes, work with both a calibration session and a session handle obtained from Initialize External Calibration. Acceptable session handles are documented for each node in the manual calibration procedure document for each device. Only one session handle can be obtained at a time, and every session started with Initialize External Calibration must be closed by calling Close External Calibration. If you fail to close the session, you must unload the niscope_32.dll by closing your application or application development environment (ADE) before you can open another session.