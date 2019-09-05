Initialize External Calibration (G Dataflow)

Opens an external calibration session and produces a calibration session handle that is required by the external calibration nodes.
The device name assigned by Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
Resource Name Syntax Examples
Syntax Example Notes
NI-DAQmx device names are not case-sensitive. However, all IVI names, such as logical names, are case-sensitive. If you use logical names, driver session names, or virtual names in your program, you must make sure that the name you use matches the name in the IVI Configuration Store file exactly, without any variations in the case of the characters.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The password to begin an external calibration session.
The password must match the password in the device's EEPROM to produce a valid calibration session. The default password for most digitizers is an empty string. The default password for SMC-based devices is NI.
Identifies a particular instrument session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
All other calibration nodes, such as verification and fetch nodes, work with both a calibration session and a session handle obtained from Initialize External Calibration. Acceptable session handles are documented for each node in the manual calibration procedure document for each device. Only one session handle can be obtained at a time, and every session started with Initialize External Calibration must be closed by calling Close External Calibration. If you fail to close the session, you must unload the niscope_32.dll by closing your application or application development environment (ADE) before you can open another session.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application