Get Last Calibration Temperature (G Dataflow)

Returns the onboard temperature, in degrees Celsius, of an SMC-based oscilloscope at the time of the last self-calibration or external calibration.
The temperature returned by this node is an onboard temperature read from a sensor on the surface of the oscilloscope. This temperature should not be confused with the environmental temperature of the oscilloscope surroundings. During operation, the onboard temperature is normally higher than the environmental temperature.
Temperature-sensitive parameters are calibrated during self-calibration. Therefore, the self-calibration temperature is usually the more important temperature to read.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The calibration temperature to return, either the self-calibration or external calibration temperature.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|External Calibration
|0
|Returns the temperature taken during external calibration.
|Self Calibration
|1
|Returns the temperature taken during self-calibration.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
The temperature, in degrees Celsius, of the last successful calibration.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application