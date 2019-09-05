Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Get Equalization Filter Coefficients (G Dataflow)

Retrieves the custom coefficients for the equalization FIR filter on the device.

This filter is designed to compensate the input signal for artifacts introduced to the signal outside of the device. Because this filter is a generic FIR filter, any coefficients are valid.

This node can be used only with high-speed digitizers that support onboard signal processing (OSP).

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

channels

The channel(s) from which to acquire data.

Channel String Syntax

This input parameter has the following syntax options:
  • A single channel, such as 0
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7
  • A combination of channels from multiple instruments, such as PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3
The order of channels in a list is important. The data for each channel is returned in the order the channels occur in the list.

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

coefficients

The custom coefficients for the equalization FIR filter on the device.

These coefficients should be between +1 and -1. You can obtain the number of coefficients from the Equalization Num Coefficients property. The Equalization Filter Enabled property must be set to True to enable the filter.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Hardware Support:

This node supports the following hardware:

  • PXI/PCI-5142
  • PXIe-5622

