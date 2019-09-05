Get Actual Record Length (G Dataflow)

Returns the actual number of points the digitizer acquires for each channel.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options .

Determining Waveform Size

After configuring the digitizer for an acquisition, call this node to determine the size of the waveforms that the digitizer acquires. The value is equal to or greater than the minimum number of points specified in Configure Horizontal Timing.

Using with Read and Fetch

Use the value returned by actual record length as the input to numSamples of Read and Fetch.