Fetch (Multi Waveform » 1D Cluster) (G Dataflow)

waveform

An array of clusters, each containing the initial x value, x increment, and a waveform array. This output can be wired directly to the LabVIEW waveform graph, so each waveform in the array is plotted with timing information. The initial x value in the cluster is the value relative to the trigger. The relative initial x value is the time from the trigger to the first point so the trigger always occurs at time equals zero. The array of clusters includes waveforms from multiple channels, records, and acquisition types. For example, if the acquisition type is normal there is one waveform per channel per record. If you call the niScope Fetch during a normal acquisition with the channel string "0,1" the order of the output is:

record 0, channel 0

record 0, channel 1

record 1, channel 0

record 1, channel 1

relativeInitialX The time, in seconds, from the trigger to the first sample in the acquired waveform.

xIncrement The time, in seconds, between two samples in the acquired waveform.