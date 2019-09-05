Fetch Measurement (Measurement » Single) (G Dataflow)

Obtains a waveform from the digitizer and returns the specified measurement voltage data for a single channel and record.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The channel(s) from which to acquire data.
Channel String Syntax
The measurement to perform on the waveform read from the digitizer.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|None
|4000
|No scalar measurement is performed.
|Frequency
|2
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FREQUENCY C or C++ command. 1.0 divided by the period, in hertz.
|Average Frequency
|1016
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_FREQUENCY C or C++ command. 1.0 divided by the average period, in hertz.
|FFT Frequency
|1008
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_FREQUENCY C or C++ command. The FFT amplitude spectrum is calculated using a split-radix real FFT, and the frequency corresponding to the maximum amplitude is returned. If the input waveform size is not a power of two, the waveform is zero padded to the next higher power of two. The frequency resolution is sampling rate / number of points.The DC bin of the FFT is ignored when searching for the maximum amplitude, so the FFT frequency should ignore any DC offsets. However, the zero padding used in the FFT measurement can introduce other low frequency components if the waveform has a large DC offset. To avoid problems, make sure the Horizontal Actual Record Length property is a power of 2, so no zero padding occurs. This property can be fetched using niScope Actual Record Length. Alternatively, configuring the digitizer for AC coupling solves the problem.
|Period
|3
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PERIOD C or C++ command. Finds the time, in seconds, between the first and third mid reference level crosspoints. A hysteresis window is applied when finding crosspoints. The mid reference level is 50% by default and is set with the Channel Based Mid Ref Level property.
|Average Period
|1015
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AVERAGE_PERIOD C or C++ command. Up to 256 mid reference level crossings are found on the waveform using a digital hysteresis. The time difference between the last crossing and the first crossing is divided by the number of periods found in the waveform. The last crossing is defined as the last crossing in the waveform with the same slope as the first crossing, so an integer number of periods exist in the waveform.
|Rise Time
|0
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_TIME C or C++ command. The time span, in seconds, from when the waveform crosses the low reference level until it crosses the high reference level. The measurement starts at the left edge of the waveform and finds all low reference level crossings until a high reference level crossing. The final low reference level crossing is used in the calculation. The reference levels are specified by Channel Based Low Ref and Channel Based High Ref, and their default values are 10% and 90%.
|Fall Time
|1
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_TIME C or C++ command. The time span, in seconds, from when the waveform crosses the high reference level until it crosses the low reference level. The measurement starts at the left edge of the waveform and finds all high reference level crossings until a low reference level crossing. The final high reference level crossing is used in the calculation. The reference levels are specified by Channel Based Low Ref and Channel Based High Ref, and their default values are 10% and 90%.
|Rising Slew Rate
|1010
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_RISE_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command. The high reference voltage minus the low reference voltage is divided by the rise-time calculation.
|Falling Slew Rate
|1011
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FALL_SLEW_RATE C or C++ command. The low reference voltage minus the high reference voltage is divided by the fall-time calculation. The result is always negative.
|Overshoot
|18
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_OVERSHOOT C or C++ command. The measurement is taken on the first edge of the waveform. If two edges exist, the algorithm finds the time interval from the first edge until one half the time to the second edge. The local maxima and minima are found in this interval. If only one edge is present in the waveform, the local maximum and minimum is found between the first edge and the end of the waveform. If the first edge is positive sloped, overshoot = 100 × (local maximum - voltage high) / voltage amplitude. If the first edge is negative sloped, overshoot = 100 × (voltage low - local minimum) / voltage amplitude.
|Preshoot
|19
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PRESHOOT C or C++ command. The measurement is taken on the second edge of the waveform if two edges exist. The algorithm finds the time interval from the middle time between the two edges until the second edge. The local maxima and minima are found in this interval. If only one edge is present in the waveform, the local maximum and minimum are found from the start of the waveform to the first edge. If the edge is negative sloped, preshoot = 100 × (local maximum - voltage high) / voltage amplitude. If the edge is positive sloped, preshoot = 100 × (voltage low - local minimum) / voltage amplitude.
|Voltage RMS
|4
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_RMS C or C++ command. Voltage RMS is determined by the following equation:Voltage RMS = √[( Σ waveform[i]2) / numPoints]
|Voltage Cycle RMS
|16
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_RMS C or C++ command. Voltage Cycle RMS = √[(Σ waveform[i]2) / pointsPerPeriod] The number points in a period is calculated using the equation:pointsPerPeriod = period / dtwhere period is the measured period of the signal and dt is the time between two points. The result will then be converted to an integer from a floating point value.
|AC Estimate
|1012
|Corresponds with the NISCOPE_VAL_AC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command. The DC estimate is subtracted from the waveform, and a Hanning window is applied to give a processed waveform. The RMS voltage is calculated with the following equation:√([Σ processed waveform[i]2] / [numPoints × enbw × cg2]), where the equivalent noise bandwidth (enbw) for the Hanning window is 1.5, and the coherent gain (cg) is 0.5. This algorithm minimizes the effect of an uneven number of waveform cycles in the measurement, which could arbitrarily increase or decrease the RMS value.
|FFT Amplitude
|1009
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_FFT_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command. The FFT amplitude spectrum is calculated using a split-radix real FFT, and the maximum amplitude is returned. If the input waveform size is not a power of two, the waveform is zero-padded to the next highest power of two. For best results, verify that your actual record length is a power of 2.
|Voltage Average
|10
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE C or C++ command. The voltage average is determined by the following equation:Voltage Average = Σ waveform[i] / numPoints
|Voltage Cycle Average
|17
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_CYCLE_AVERAGE C or C++ command. Voltage Cycle Average = ( Σ waveform[i]) / pointsPerPeriod The number of points in a period in volts is calculated using the following equation:pointsPerPeriod = period / dt where period is the measured period of the signal and dt is the time between two points. The result will then be converted to an integer from a floating point value.
|DC Estimate
|1013
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DC_ESTIMATE C or C++ command. A Hanning window is applied to give a processed waveform and the voltage average is calculated with the following equation: voltage average = (Σ processed waveform[i]) / (cg × numPoints), where the coherent gain (cg) of the Hanning window is 0.5 - the DC gain of the window. The algorithm minimizes the effect of an uneven number of waveform cycles. For example, performing a simple voltage average on 5.5 cycles of a sine waveform gives a slightly incorrect DC estimate if the extra half cycle is not evenly divided between the positive and negative portions of the sine wave.
|Voltage Max
|6
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MAX C or C++ command. Searches the waveform for its maximum point.
|Voltage Min
|7
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_MIN C or C++ command. Searches the waveform for the minimum point in volts.
|Voltage Peak-to-Peak
|5
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command. The maximum voltage minus the minimum voltage in volts.
|Voltage High
|8
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HIGH C or C++ command. Uses the last-acquisition histogram method, where the voltage high result is the voltage of the histogram bin with the maximum number of hits above 60% of the waveform's voltage peak-to-peak value. This calculation is useful for ignoring the overshoot and preshoot on square waves.
|Voltage Low
|9
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_LOW C or C++ command. The last acquisition histogram method is used where the voltage low result is the voltage of the histogram bin with the maximum number of hits below 40% of the waveform's voltage peak-to-peak value. This calculation is useful for ignoring the overshoot and preshoot on square waves.
|Voltage Amplitude
|15
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_AMPLITUDE C or C++ command. The voltage amplitude is calculated by the voltage high minus the voltage low.
|Voltage Top
|1007
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_TOP C or C++ command. If the histogram bin corresponding to voltage high has over fiver percent of the total hits, the voltage high result is returned. Otherwise, the voltage maximum calculation is returned. Otherwise, the voltage maximum calculation is returned. This allows using the voltage top to get a reasonable answer for either a square wave (ignoring the overshoot and preshoot) or a triangle wave (where a histogram fails).
|Voltage Base
|1006
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE C or C++ command. If the histogram bin corresponding to voltage low has over five percent of the total hits, the voltage low result is returned. Otherwise, the voltage minimum calculation is returned. Otherwise, the voltage minimum calculation is returned. This allows using the voltage base to get a reasonable answer for either a square wave (ignoring the overshoot and preshoot) or a triangle wave (where a histogram fails).
|Voltage Base-to-Top
|1017
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_BASE_TO_TOP C or C++ command. Voltage Base-to-Top is calculated by subtracting voltage base from voltage top.
|Negative Width
|11
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_NEG C or C++ command. The time difference between the first two mid reference level crossings, where the slopes are negative and positive, respectively. A digital hysteresis is used when finding the crosspoints.
|Positive Width
|12
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_WIDTH_POS C or C++ command. The time difference, in seconds, between the first two mid reference level crossings, where the slopes are positive and negative respectively. A digital hysteresis is used when finding the crosspoints.
|Negative Duty Cycle
|13
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DITY_CYCLE_NEG C or C++ command. The negative duty cycle is the negative width divided by the period times 100.
|Positive Duty Cycle
|14
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_DUTY_CYCLE_POS C or C++ command. Positive duty cycle is the positive width divided by the period times 100.
|Integral
|1005
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_INTEGRAL C or C++ command. Performs numerical integration using Simpson's rule, in units of volts × seconds.
|Area
|1003
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_AREA C or C++ command. Calculates the area between two points using the following equation: area = voltage average × numPoints × delta time
|Cycle Area
|1004
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_CYCLE C or C++ command. Uses the following equation:Cycle area = voltage cycle average × pointsPerPeriod × dtwhere pointsPerPeriod = period / dt.
|Time Delay
|1014
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_DELAY C or C++ command. The algorithm finds the first time, in seconds, that the waveform from the channel specified by the channel parameter crosses its mid-reference level. Next, the algorithm finds the first two times that the waveform from the Other Channel property crosses its mid-reference level.
Note
If you want to measure from falling edge to falling edge, you can invert the data from both channels by adding a processing step and using the array measurement gain with a value of -1. With this method, you can also measure from rising edge to falling edge or from falling edge to rising edge by inverting a signal on one of the two channels.
|Phase Delay
|1018
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_PHASE_DELAY C or C++ command. Phase Delay is the time delay divided by the period (of the waveform on the channel specified by the measurement node) times 360 degrees.
|Low Ref Volts
|1000
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_LOW_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command. The voltage corresponding to the low reference level. If the Reference Level Units property is set to Voltage, the value of the Channel Based Low Ref Level property is returned.If the Reference Level Units property is set to Percentage, the voltage is calculated with the method specified by the Percentage Units Method property.
|Mid Ref Volts
|1001
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_MID_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command. The voltage corresponding to the mid reference level. If the Reference Level Units property is set to Voltage, the value of the Channel Based Mid Ref property is returned.If the Reference Level Units is set to Percentage, the voltage is calculated with the method specified by the Percentage Units Method property.
|High Ref Volts
|1002
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_HIGH_REF_VOLTS C or C++ command. The voltage corresponding to the high reference level. If the Reference Level Units property is set to Voltage, the value of the Channel Based High Ref property is returned.If the Reference Level Units property is set to Percentage, the voltage is calculated with the method specified by the Percentage Units Method property.
|Volt. Hist. Mean
|2000
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command. Histogram Mean = [∑(bin hits × bin value) ] / volt hist hitsThe bin value is the center voltage value of the histogram bin.
|Volt. Hist. Stdev
|2001
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_STDEV command. Histogram Stdev = √∑[bin hits × (bin value - histogram mean)2]/(total hits - 1)
|Volt. Hist. Median
|2003
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEDIAN C or C++ command. The bin value where half the histogram hits are above it and half the histogram hits are below.
|Volt Hist. Mode
|2010
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command. The bin value with the most hits. If there is a tie, the lower voltage or time value is returned.
|Volt. Hist. Max
|2005
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command. The highest bin value with at least one hit.
|Volt. Hist. Min
|2006
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command. The lowest bin value with at least one hit.
|Volt. Hist. Peak to Peak
|2002
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command. Histogram maximum minus the histogram minimum.
|Volt. Hist. Mean + Stdev
|2007
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command. The percentage of hits in the histogram between mean minus the standard deviation and mean plus the standard deviation. The percentage is returned in the range 0-100.
|Volt. Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev
|2008
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command. The percentage of hits in the histogram between the mean minus two times the standard deviation and the mean plus to times the standard deviation.The percentage is returned in the range 0-100.
|Volt. Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev
|2009
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command. The percentage of hits in the histogram between the mean minus three times the standard deviation and the mean plus three times the standard deviation. The percentage is returned in the range 0-100.
|Volt. Hist. Hits
|2004
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command. Number of points in the histogram.
|Volt. Hist. New Hits
|2011
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_VOLTAGE_HISTOGRAM_NEW_HITS C or C++ command. Number of points added to the histogram by the most recent acquisition.
|Time Hist. Mean
|3000
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN C or C++ command. Histogram Mean = [ Σ (bin hits × bin value) ] / time hist hits.The bin value is the center time value of the histogram bin.
|Time Hist. Stdev
|3001
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_STDEV C or C++ command. Histogram Stdev = √Σ[bin hits × (bin value - histogram mean)2]/(total hits - 1)
|Time Hist. Median
|3003
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEDIA C or C++ command. The bin value where half the histogram hits are above it and half the histogram hits are below.
|Time Hist. Mode
|3010
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MODE C or C++ command. The bin value with the most hits. If there is a tie, the lower voltage or time value is returned.
|Time Hist. Max
|3005
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MAX C or C++ command. The highest bin value with at least one hit.
|Time Hist. Min
|3006
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MIN C or C++ command. The lowest bin value with at least one hit.
|Time Hist. Peak-to-Peak
|3002
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_PEAK_TO_PEAK C or C++ command. Histogram maximum minus the histogram minimum.
|Time Hist. Mean + Stdev
|3007
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_STDEV C or C++ command. The percentage of hits in the histogram between mean minus the standard deviation and mean plus the standard deviation. The percentage is returned in the range 0-100.
|Time Hist. Mean + 2 Stdev
|3008
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_2_STDEV C or C++ command. The percentage of hits in the histogram between the mean minus two times the standard deviation and the mean plus two times the standard deviation. The percentage is returned in the range 0-100.
|Time Hist. Mean + 3 Stdev
|3009
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_MEAN_PLUS_3_STDEV C or C++ command. The percentage of hits in the histogram between the mean minus three times the standard deviation and the mean plus three times the standard deviation. The percentage is returned in the range 0-100.
|Time Hist. Hits
|3004
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_HITS C or C++ command. Number of points in the histogram.
|Time Hist. New Hits
|3011
|Corresponds to the NISCOPE_VAL_TIME_HISTOGRAM_NEW_HITS C or C++ command. Number of points added to the histogram by the most recent acquisition.
Default: None
The time, in seconds, to wait for the data to be acquired.
Alternate Uses
Use 0 for this parameter to fetch whatever is currently available. Use -1 for this parameter to imply an infinite timeout.
Default: 5
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
The acquired measurement.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application